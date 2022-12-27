Home Sports Eindhoven Official: An agreement has been reached with Liverpool on the transfer of Gakpo – yqqlm
Eindhoven Official: An agreement has been reached with Liverpool on the transfer of Gakpo

Eindhoven Official: An agreement has been reached with Liverpool on the transfer of Gakpo

Eindhoven Official: An agreement has been reached with Liverpool on the transfer of Gakpo

CCTV News: In the early morning of December 27th, Beijing time, PSV Eindhoven officially announced that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool on the transfer of Dutch international Gakpo.

Eindhoven official statement: “PSV Eindhoven and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Cody Gakpo. The 23-year-old attacker will immediately travel to England, where he will complete the transfer procedures that must be completed beforehand.”

Neither club has announced anything regarding the transfer fee. But PSV general manager Marcel Brand said: “This will be a record transfer for PSV.”

The two club managements concluded negotiations on Boxing Day, with PSV subsequently allowing Jakpo to travel to England.

According to Ming Kee Romano’s news, Gakpo’s transfer fee is a fixed fee of 37 million pounds plus a floating fee of 13 million pounds.

