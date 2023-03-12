First time one away denied to fans of one foreign team will come in court. L’Concord Francoforte decided to start alegal action against the order of the Prefect of Naples, Claudius Palombawhich ordered the ban on the sale of tickets for the return of the second round of Champions League against the team of Luciano Spalletti. The hopes of getting the reopening of the Guests sector of the Maradona stadium by Wednesday 15 they are remote, as explained by Philip Reschkeboard member of the German club, but the club intends to make it a matter of principle and a ‘challenge’ Prefecture e Keep them in mind in the field of merit: “We are preparing for one administrative procedure long and difficult, but it already worked once,” Reschke explained.

Eintracht has decided to appeal – the deposit is expected on Friday afternoon – al Tar Campania Palomba’s provision through a pool of Italian lawyers made up of Giovanni AdamiLorenzo ContucciDaniele LabbatePaul Albert Reiner and Daniel Tuffali. You will be asked for both one urgent suspension through a decree of the president that the evaluation on the merits to the first useful council chamber. The stop at the trip for about 2,700 fans has been welcomed in Germany, where there is a lot of work on prevention and on the figure of Supporters liaison officer, with bewilderment. Such a measure is held substantially “inconceivable” also because, it is Eintracht’s reasoning, companies and authorities have had approx four months time to arrange one safe travel for the fans.

In the appeal – as far as is known a Ilfattoquotidiano.it – a favorable precedent of French justice is also cited. In the 2018on the occasion of a match a Marseille, Eintracht fans were forced not to circulate on the streets of the city from 8 to 22, essentially preventing the away match. Also in that case, the company challenged the provision but did not obtain any result that would unblock the situation before the meeting. However, the ruling on the merits – arrived in 2020 – agreed with the German club and when the French Ministry of the Interior filed an appeal, the appeal was rejected by the judges.

But why did the Prefecture of Naples stop the away match for fans a week before the match? In the provision ofMarch 8 the opinion of the Analysis Committee for the safety of sporting events which it judges is recalled “elevated” the risk levels due to the “rivalry between the two fans that led to accidents” in the first leg match won by Napoli 2-0. Not only that: risks are also recognized in the “possible participation in the away game of groups of supporters of theAtalanta”, twinned with the Eintracht curve and already present in Frankfurt. Therefore, summarizes the Committee, it is “real risk of accidents” already “from the day before the match” with the risk of a manhunt in the streets of the city of groups of German fans who will arrive independently in Naples. Even for the commissioner Alexander Julian the accidents of the way have “sharpened” the risk levels and in a note all the disorders occurred in Frankfurt.

For lawyers, on the other hand, the provision represents an “excess of power in many respects” and a “violation of the law”. Among other things, before the administrative judges it will also be pointed out that the twinning between Eintracht fans and Atalantini did not prevent the 2019 the trip to Milano on the occasion of the round of 16 Europa League against theInter and the suspension by the Tar Lombardia of the stop to the trip for the fans of Lecce on the occasion of Inter-Lecce imposed by the Prefect of Milan, because deemed illegitimate for misuse of power. In Frankfurt they are sure that maybe the fans will be forced to stay at home but when the Regional Administrative Court expresses itself on the merits it will agree with the club and its fans, who have already found solidarity in Germania. Tuesday evening, on the occasion of Bayern Monaco-Psgthe home fans curve exposed one banner with heavy insults in Italian towards the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosiaccompanied by the appeal: “No prohibition for fans”.

