DBefore the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, Eintracht complained about “distortion of competition”. “We don’t get tickets because SSC Napoli aren’t allowed to sell any to us. This is a unique and first-time event in European club football,” said Philipp Reschke.

The announced decision by the Italian Ministry of the Interior that the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli would be prohibited from selling tickets to supporters of the Hessians was “a sad day for football,” said the board member of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG. He was informed about the step on Monday evening by a spokesman for UEFA. The exact statement from the executive in Rome has not yet arrived.

According to Reschke on Tuesday morning, based on everything he has learned so far, the order was justified by the statement that the safety of the Frankfurt supporters in Naples could not be ensured next Wednesday. The 50-year-old, who is responsible for all fan matters at Eintracht, spoke of a “fall from grace”. The decision of the Italians is incomprehensible. It endangers the “integrity of competition”. Their consequences presumably affected Eintracht’s sporting performance. Their traveling companions regularly accompany the team as the “twelfth man” on their assignments, and international guest performances exert a special attraction.

This is how coach Oliver Glasner’s eleven jumped the hurdle at FC Barcelona at Easter 2022 – also thanks to the loud encouragement of their tens of thousands of supporters in the stands at Camp Nou. In the second leg at the Serie A leaders on March 15 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN) it is now a matter of catching up on a 0:2.

“Feeling of Powerlessness”

Reschke announced that Naples will probably also ban all Eintracht supporters from entering the city. The prefecture in Marseille imposed a comparable ban in the summer of 2018 when there was a ghost game in the Europa League between Olympique and Frankfurt. In a lengthy legal dispute, Eintracht then had the illegality of the procedure determined. Almost 40 months later, the decree was annulled by a French court. Reschke also held out the prospect of a “legal review”, although “one must be patient again”: “With a view to the game on March 15th, we have no leverage that we can use in the short term. There is no legal protection.” The lawyer indicated that he felt a “feeling of powerlessness”. Reschke shared the assessment of the Carabinieri leadership in Naples that it was again a high-risk game, but the consequences drawn from it were wrong.

The first meeting in the Frankfurt city forest on February 21, to which 47,500 spectators came, was accompanied by a large contingent of law enforcement officers. Several violent incidents occurred before and after the game. In addition to fights between rioters from both camps in front of a bar in Sachsenhausen, there had been arguments on the way to the arena around the roundabout at the Oberforsthaus, which were ended by a rushed commando of riot police. The police arrested nine SSC Tifosi in preparation for the fan march around the Römerberg, and later took a dozen Eintracht hooligans into custody. The Italian authorities’ fear of riots may have been further fueled by what happened at the Eintracht group stage game in Marseille.

The official contingent of tickets that Eintracht would have been entitled to according to the UEFA regulations for the match at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is 2,700 tickets. Six planned Eintracht charter planes have already been cancelled. Both the club and those affected by the cancellation would probably “first have to pay the costs,” said Reschke, who warned against starting the trip without a ticket. For its part, Eintracht will only leave with a small delegation. Any meeting with representatives of SSC Napoli beyond what is necessary has been canceled. “We don’t make a good face to the bad game.”

Reschke appealed to UEFA to take action because Italian club football, which is heavily influenced by politics, “runs the risk of abolishing itself”. Axel Hellmann argued similarly. The spokesman for the board spoke to the German Press Agency of a “serious and unacceptable intervention by the Italian security authorities in the organization and culture of the European club competitions”. It is like “an oath of disclosure by the Italian state that it does not see itself in a position to safely carry out a Champions League game with 2,500 guest fans that has been fixed for several months. Unless other interests played a role here,” Hellmann indicated between the lines that he was taking sides in favor of the SSC. He called on UEFA to “ensure that this approach does not catch on”.