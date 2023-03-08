Home Sports Eintracht fans are not allowed to go to Naples: spectators are banned at the game
Eintracht fans are not allowed to go to Naples: spectators are banned at the game

Eintracht fans are not allowed to go to Naples: spectators are banned at the game

DBefore the round of 16 second leg in the Champions League, Eintracht complained about “distortion of competition”. “We don’t get tickets because SSC Napoli aren’t allowed to sell any to us. This is a unique and first-time event in European club football,” said Philipp Reschke.

The announced decision by the Italian Ministry of the Interior that the Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli would be prohibited from selling tickets to supporters of the Hessians was “a sad day for football,” said the board member of Eintracht Frankfurt Fußball AG. He was informed about the step on Monday evening by a spokesman for UEFA. The exact statement from the executive in Rome has not yet arrived.

According to Reschke on Tuesday morning, based on everything he has learned so far, the order was justified by the statement that the safety of the Frankfurt supporters in Naples could not be ensured next Wednesday. The 50-year-old, who is responsible for all fan matters at Eintracht, spoke of a “fall from grace”. The decision of the Italians is incomprehensible. It endangers the “integrity of competition”. Their consequences presumably affected Eintracht’s sporting performance. Their traveling companions regularly accompany the team as the “twelfth man” on their assignments, and international guest performances exert a special attraction.

This is how coach Oliver Glasner’s eleven jumped the hurdle at FC Barcelona at Easter 2022 – also thanks to the loud encouragement of their tens of thousands of supporters in the stands at Camp Nou. In the second leg at the Serie A leaders on March 15 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN) it is now a matter of catching up on a 0:2.

