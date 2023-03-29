Home Sports Eintracht Frankfurt before a duel with VfL Bochum: Losing forbidden
Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt before a duel with VfL Bochum: Losing forbidden

by admin
Eintracht Frankfurt before a duel with VfL Bochum: Losing forbidden

APhilipp Max was not intended as a conversation partner. His Frankfurt teammate Christopher Lenz was to take over the media appointment after the morning training session on Tuesday. But then the winger on the left had to break off the session with thigh problems. Max slipped into the front row for the question-and-answer game. It is also quite possible that the 29-year-old will return to the Eintracht starting lineup instead of Lenz this Friday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) in the home game against VfL Bochum.

In the two previous encounters against Union Berlin (0:2) and in the Champions League against Naples (0:3), Max was only used for around 20 minutes. The national team break did him “quite well”, he said. “I played the first seven or eight games from the start. It’s human that things sometimes go down physically.” But now he’s “back to one hundred percent”. After his brilliant start to the second half of the season, the Eindhoven loanee, who was signed by the Hessians at the end of January, was able to gather new strength during the break from competitive games.

Coach Oliver Glasner’s team is facing groundbreaking days on the way back to its old strength. The first division duel against VfL will be followed by a home game against Union Berlin in the DFB Cup quarter-finals next Tuesday (6 p.m.) before the tough away game against Leverkusen on Saturday (3.30 p.m.). It’s forbidden to lose, that’s what the Hessians, who were eliminated in the premier class, have only won one of the last eight competitive games and are therefore behind schedule in pursuing their ambitious plans.

See also  The Strambinese di Pesce within the friendly walls wants to collect the first 3 points

“It’s a very important week,” said Max, “we all know what it’s about. We have to look to get the results back on our side.” Recent failures would probably finally tip the mood in Frankfurt and lead to a deep crisis. In the Bundesliga, sixth place (40 points) threatens to lose touch with places five and four. And from behind, Wolfsburg (38) as well as Leverkusen and Mainz (37 each) have approached the Hessians. Eintracht, which is currently on a Europa Conference League play-off spot, is feeling pressure from all sides. She has to turn things around quickly if she still wants to achieve her goals in the Bundesliga. “It is clear that we want to play internationally. European Cup nights in Frankfurt are something very special for all of us, we want to continue that,” said Max, knowing what to expect from his team: “We are aware that it will be very tough.”

Frankfurt’s defender had to take harsh criticism after the defeat at Union Berlin. With words that were unusually emotional for him in public, Glasner questioned their quality at a high level. Tuta in particular infuriated the football teacher because the Brazilian made another mistake and he doesn’t seem to learn from his big mistakes. Glasner, on the other hand, seemed to have run out of patience. When asked whether Glasner’s statements, which came across as a general settlement, were a topic in the team, Max replied: “We know there are always points where you have to improve. Soccer is a results sport. We were all frustrated. We worked things out and talked about it. Now we are looking ahead again.”

See also  Football, Bundesliga: Big points for Bochum in Cologne

You may also like

WDR-Sport: FIFA apparently imposed a transfer ban on...

Because the stadiums of Florence and Venice could...

football | Bundesliga: Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg...

Potenza-Juve Stabia: a simple mathematical rule

Jiangshan Meitu 2023 National Forest City Marathon Series—Yibin...

With Flick only mediocre

Mapei supports the Milanese navigator Ambrogio Beccaria –...

Women’s national team: rainbow in the heart –...

2023 National Spring Swimming Championships Xuzhou athletes won...

Lefkada, the Greek island close to Italy has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy