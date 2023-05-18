Eintracht Frankfurt: Club boss questions the profitability of the women’s Bundesliga

VBefore the women’s DFB Cup final this Thursday afternoon between VfL Wolfsburg and SC Freiburg (4.45 p.m. / ARD and Sky), DFL Managing Director Axel Hellmann made everyone sit up and take notice. At a DFB event, the 51-year-old questioned the profitability of the women’s Bundesliga. “The entire product is not yet marketable at the moment,” said the top official at a forum of the German Football Association on the “Strategy Women in Football FF27” on Thursday in Cologne.

“You have to be clear: this is a subsidy business. We have to realize that we have a lot to do because women’s football currently accounts for a 50th of the revenue level of men’s football,” explained Hellmann. Together with Oliver Leki from SC Freiburg, he is interim head of the men’s German Football League and at the same time spokesman for the board of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The season report for 2021/2022 shows that the twelve top division clubs write an average of 1.5 million euros per season for women. For Hellmann, the women’s Bundesliga, which has seen a large increase in spectators since the EM 2022 in England, raises a fundamental question for Hellmann: “Do we want a mature sports industry that is self-sustaining? Or do we want dependence on the profitability of men’s football?” said the 51-year-old.

Table for women should not be a mirror image of men’s football

At Eintracht Frankfurt, they want to “make a contribution to making it a mature industry in its own right” in women’s football. That’s why we’re investing.” But what the club doesn’t want is “that the table for women becomes a reflection of men’s football,” said Hellmann.

Meanwhile, Hasret Kayikci, captain of SC Freiburg, doesn’t just see the positive sides of the increasing professionalization of women’s football. “Salary will continue to be a huge issue. In the future, Monday games will be added and the game day will then be divided into four days. We all don’t yet know how this will affect the training week and thus jobs and studies,” said the 31-year-old in an interview with the newspapers of the “Funke Mediengruppe”.

There are many players who do not earn enough to make a living from football, the striker explained. “Many have to work, and that will be even more difficult. You can’t be missing two or three days every few weeks. We travel to away games by bus – and every away trip from Freiburg is a long one, which usually takes two or two and a half days in total. That’s why I’m really excited about further professionalization.”

On the other hand, it is the big dream that every player can make a living from football “and be a real professional,” explained Kayikci. She herself still works two days a week in a tax office. “It’s not that easy to find an employer who reacts so flexibly to the commitments of a Bundesliga player. After all, you want to be a decent worker and not a burden.”

Freiburg trainer outlines problems

Her coach Theresa Merk sees the Freiburg team on an equal footing with the big clubs VfL Wolfsburg, FC Bayern, Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. However, the Baden Bundesliga club still has to let its top players go.

“SC Freiburg is known for developing teams themselves. But in order to be able to keep players like Klara Bühl or Giulia Gwinn, from a certain level it is only possible with a certain financial strength, so that they don’t migrate to Munich or Wolfsburg,” said the 33-year-old before the cup final in Cologne against the favored Wolfsburg women.

“Unfortunately, God’s money is already a huge topic. It also took a long time for the men at SC to break away from it,” Merk explained. “We’re just not at the point where we can afford it financially. I hope that this will change in the next five to ten years.”

Merk is one of only three female soccer coaches who are head coaches at a women’s Bundesliga club. The move of the SC soccer team to the Dreisam Stadium – coach Christian Streich’s men now play in the new Europa Park Stadium – was a huge step towards professionalisation. “The infrastructure to be able to train at a high level is definitely there here. The girls have their training ground here at the stadium and can go directly to the weight room and physio,” said Merk. “We are totally happy with the conditions. We certainly don’t have to hide in comparison to Wolfsburg, Bayern, Frankfurt or Hoffenheim. I would put that on one level. Of course, not everything is super modern in the Dreisam Stadium, said Merk, “but it also has its charm and is at professional football level.”