Eintracht Frankfurt finishes harmless 1. FSV Mainz 05

Status: 05/15/2023 00:01

After the fuss about the separation from coach Glasner at the end of the season, Eintracht Frankfurt made a playful statement in the Bundesliga. The SBU easily beat 1. FSV Mainz 05.

On Saturday (May 13th, 2023) Eintracht celebrated a 3-0 (2-0) win against harmless Mainzers. Daichi Kamada (18′, penalty kick), Aurélio Buta (40′) and Randal Kolo Muani (59′) scored the goals. The dominant Eintracht was unimpressed by the fuss about the separation between Frankfurt and coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season, which became known during the week.

“It was an important win for the whole club, it was a very intense and turbulent week,” said Eintracht’s sporting director Markus Krösche. Sometimes you need a bit of luck, the team had that against Mainz.

With the win, Frankfurt moves past Mainz in the table. The SGE is now in eighth place with 46 points, Rheinhessen follow in ninth place (45).

To the live ticker: Frankfurt vs. Mainz

arrow right

32nd matchday

arrow right

Eintracht puts Mainz on the defensive early on

Assistant coach Michael Angerschmid, who replaced the red-banned Glasner, let the SGE press early in the 3-4-2-1 system. The Mainzers didn’t develop at all at the beginning. But Frankfurt often acted too awkwardly in front of the opposing box.

Then Mainz helped. Andreas Hanche-Olsen hit Kamada with his tackle in the penalty area – and picked up the fifth yellow card (missing against Stuttgart). Kamada took the penalty himself, Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner was still there, but couldn’t save. Shortly thereafter, a deflected Götze cross flew onto the crossbar, the SGE was on the trigger.

Buta pours a hundredweight dream volley

Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp had a relaxed afternoon until then. Only Marcus Ingvartsen felt his way forward and missed a good chance, his deflected shot went wide (35′).

On the other side, a Frankfurter showed even greater final strength: Buta caught Zentner on the wrong foot with a dream volley from an acute angle – a magic goal in the short corner, Zentner had speculated on the long one.

Mainz only briefly powerful – Kolo Muani on target

Visiting trainer Bo Svensson must have found pithy words in the dressing room, because at least the initial phase of the second half belonged to the stormy and courageous 05ers.

The SGE worked against the ball but concentrated. That’s one of the reasons why Mainz lost the ball after a few minutes in the build-up game under Eintracht pressure. Kamada sent Kolo Muani on his way. A clever hook, a conclusion – a goal by the French, the preliminary decision.

Mainz’ Danny da Costa tested Trapp again (63′), but Kamada almost scored the fourth SGE goal with a lob (66′). Towards the end, Frankfurt managed the result.

Frankfurt guest against Schalke, Mainz against VfB

Next Saturday (3.30 p.m.) Frankfurt is a guest at FC Schalke 04, who are threatened with relegation. A day later (3.30 p.m.), Mainz welcomes another team from the bottom of the table: VfB Stuttgart.