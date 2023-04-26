Eintracht Frankfurt in a low mood: Bundesliga

EThere was a glimmer of hope for Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday: Jesper Lindström took part in team training without restrictions for the first time after suffering a severe ankle injury at the beginning of March. And the 23-year-old Dane acted the way you know and appreciate him. Brisk, dribbling and with a positive body language. But with that, Lindstrom was more of an exception during the midday practice session. The series of failures – Eintracht won only one of the nine games without Lindström – obviously puts a strain on the mood of the Frankfurt professionals.

During the almost hour and a half in which coach Oliver Glasner played through various forms of play, there was no laughing, no joking, no teasing, it seemed cheerless as the Eintracht players went about their work. Coach Glasner tried for a long time to persuade his team to be more playful and committed with understanding, constructive words. Towards the end of training, he burst out again: “You shouldn’t play backwards, you should play forwards.” The Austrian wanted to emphasize his loud words with a powerful shot forward. The fact that he unintentionally caught midfielder Daichi Kamada with the ball somehow fitted into the bankruptcy, bad luck and breakdown picture that Eintracht is currently giving.

On Saturday in the home game against FC Augsburg (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), the Frankfurters once again have the opportunity to turn the second half of the season, which has so far failed, for the better. But the hopes were not fulfilled against VfB Stuttgart, VfL Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach. All of these matches at home ended 1-1, the away games in between with defeats. And with every game without a win, the question mark gets bigger as to whether the “crappy phase”, as sporting director Markus Krösche calls the present and recent past, will last until the end of the season. The last Bundesliga win was on February 18, a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen. After that, only the 2-0 cup win over Union Berlin eased the frustration until today. The prospect of moving into the DFB Cup final by beating VfB Stuttgart (May 3 in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ARD) is what gives the team something of support.

But is Eintracht still able to turn the rudder powerfully and stray from the disastrous course? Sports director Krösche has unequivocally demanded this. The time for excuses is over, by the end of the season every match should be won. But this expectation seems unrealistic at the moment. Eintracht did have good phases in the many games they didn’t win, proving that they hadn’t completely forgotten how to play football. But a lack of luck in the game and the fatal tendency to make wrong or unfortunate decisions in the penalty area destroyed every good approach.

In the meantime, the self-confidence of some players has been permanently disturbed. Even experienced pros like Makoto Hasebe, Djibril Sow and Sebastian Rode have lost some of their sovereignty. The fact that, after many months without an injury, professionals with injuries are now and again absent, does not make the situation any easier. On Wednesday, Mario Götze, Evan Ndicka and Philipp Max did their lonely runs. Kolo Muani and Tuta shortened the team’s training sessions to avoid taking any risks. All the battered professionals can probably be used on Saturday (Max probably not), but the preparation is disrupted in any case.

According to Wednesday’s impressions, Jesper Lindström is also a candidate for the squad against Augsburg. Not as a member of the starting line-up, but maybe to set an impulse after 70 minutes. The importance of the Danish offensive player for the statics of the Eintracht game was perhaps underestimated recently because he was not so successful in the end. But his deep runs gave his colleagues space for their own actions. There is currently nothing to be seen of offensive diversity at Eintracht. If Kolo Muani doesn’t score, nobody scores.