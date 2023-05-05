Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup final: Hellmann expects 50,000 fans

Ahen it was clear that Eintracht Frankfurt would reach for the gold-plated trophy in the DFB Cup final for the third time in six years, even in the city where the opponent for the duel on June 3rd came, people took to the streets with enthusiasm: Supporters of BSG Chemie Leipzig celebrated the Hessians’ 3-2 victory at VfB Stuttgart with chants and fireworks.

The organized supporters of the Hessians have had a long-standing friendship with the fans of what is currently the fourth-rate company sports club, which is not least fueled by their deep dislike of RB Leipzig. The connection meant, among other things, that companions of the team from the Northeast Regional League were at the front of the curves at all significant Frankfurt appearances in the recent past and set the tone when the diva from the Main, as in the penalty drama in the semifinals at Stamford Bridge 2019 against Chelsea or with the success in the Europa League twelve months ago against Glasgow Rangers.