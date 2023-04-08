Home Sports Eintracht Frankfurt loses in Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen
Eintracht Frankfurt loses in Bundesliga at Bayer Leverkusen

NNothing new for Eintracht at Bayer-Kreuz. This game on Holy Saturday also didn’t bring any profit. Lost again, this time 1:3. It’s been like this for the Frankfurt soccer pros for ten years now. And the current coach Oliver Glasner didn’t manage to annoy Leverkusen with his team either. “This is of course a setback for us,” said Markus Krösche. The sports director of Eintracht didn’t just mean the slipping in the table from sixth to seventh place. He was also annoyed that it was once again a combination of individual mistakes and shortcomings that was one of the main reasons for the sobering afternoon. Krösche spoke of an “unnecessary defeat” and expressed the hope in the catacombs of the Leverkusen Arena “that we will correct these mistakes”.

For the third time in a row, Glasner put his trust in the same eleven starting players. The hope of finally achieving something in Leverkusen after years of sadness was boosted not least by the sovereign 2-0 cup win against Union Berlin. Alone: ​​It was clear early on that there would be nothing to get for Eintracht at Easter 2023 either. This time it only took ten minutes for Bayer to take the lead – and thus overtake Frankfurt in the table. The scorer of the deserved goal was the eager Amine Adli, who benefited from a few mistakes in Eintracht’s defence. First Aurelio Buta had carelessly lost the ball, then the hesitant Evan Ndicka failed to take the ultimate consequence in a duel – and Eintracht was already behind.

“It’s bitter that we fall behind so early,” said Glasner later in his brief analysis. The first, only and noteworthy Frankfurt action in the first part of the game was the scene in the 13th minute. Finally, the ball circulated quickly through the ranks. Sebastian Rode put Buta in position on the right flank. His direct cross ball landed at Philipp Max. The man from the left wing shot immediately, but Lukas Hradecky in the Bayer goal was careful.

Lack of freshness at Eintracht

No doubt: For the superior Leverkusen goal number two seemed to be only a matter of time in the further course. After almost half an hour it was Adli again who had another good chance to score after a mistake by overzealous Kristijan Jakic. In the 34th minute it was time. Bayer increased to 2-0 – and another defeat for Eintracht in Leverkusen seemed to be sealed early on. The scorer of the second goal was Moussa Diaby: Ndicka deflected his shot slightly. Further disaster threatened just before the break when Adli was very close to making it 3-0. But Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp prevented worse. In the penultimate minute of the three-minute added time, Bayer had an even greater opportunity to score goal number three. But Adli didn’t hit the ball properly from three meters.

