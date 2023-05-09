Eintracht Frankfurt parted ways with coach Oliver Glasner at the end of the season

Eintracht Frankfurt and Oliver Glasner will go their separate ways at the end of the season. Although the Austrian’s contract runs until 2024, the coach has to leave Hessen. The differences have become too unbridgeable in the past few weeks.

Eintracht Frankfurt and coach Oliver Glasner are going their separate ways after two years together. The 48-year-old Austrian came from VfL Wolfsburg in the summer of 2021 and had led Eintracht to the Europa League title in the 2021/22 season. Glasner actually had a contract until the summer of 2024. The question of coaching had been discussed in Frankfurt for months. Glasner had not accepted a club offer for a possible extension months ago.

“We are of the opinion that after all the speculation and also because of the unrest that has arisen in recent weeks and months about the coaching personnel, clarity in the question of the future is now essential in order for the coach and team to focus completely on the goals for the season and the cup final judge,” said sports director Markus Krösche in the message. “That’s why we want to work together on the best possible farewell and concentrate on the final games with all our might.”

Glasner said: “I accept the decision of the club management, which was explained to me in a plausible way.” The talks with Eintracht were “honest, open and fair”, “like our exchanges in recent years, always constructive and characterized by a high level of mutual respect was. But now is not the time to say goodbye or look back, we still have a crucial mission ahead of us.”

Glasner presented himself as very thin-skinned

Although Eintracht showed strong performances in the cup competitions, there were repeated unrests this spring. Frankfurt remained without a win in the Bundesliga for months and thus also said goodbye to the fight for the Champions League places.

It wasn’t just sporty anymore. Glasner presented himself thin-skinned again and again for weeks and delivered several notable press conferences. After the 3-1 draw at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in early May, the Austrian lost his nerve and made a memorable angry speech after a harmless question from a journalist. Board spokesman Axel Hellmann criticized Glasner a day later in clear words. The cracks between the club management and the coach became clear.

Glasner not only gave Eintracht their first international title in 42 years, but also their first entry into the Champions League. There, Frankfurt was eliminated in the round of 16 against SSC Napoli.