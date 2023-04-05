Wunless you do everything yourself! In the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup, Randal Kolo Muani scored in the eleventh and thirteenth minute for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Union Berlin goal. The Frenchman had another chance to shoot, but he found Aurelio Buta running with him, who in turn put the ball in the middle for Rafael Borré. The Colombian had no trouble scoring to make it 3-0 – he thought, thought Kolo Muani, everyone thought. But the video referee took a closer look at the scene and noticed that Borré was slightly offside.

So at the end of the day it remained a 2-0 win and the question of whether Eintracht was too dependent on their goalscorer. 24-year-old Kolo Muani, who joined Frankfurt from FC Nantes earlier this season, has already scored 19 goals and 14 assists for Frankfurt. In the Champions League, the striker was missing after a red card in Naples, that Eintracht in the Bundesliga can continue to hope for a place in the European Cup and in the DFB Cup can now hope for a participation in the final, is with an enormous share with the Connected to the name of Kolo Muani.

The debate about the dependence on the super striker is not over, the one about a Frankfurt crash in the second half of the season is for the time being. After seven games in a row without a win, there was another success on Tuesday evening – and in a convincing manner. “We played a great first half. In the second we managed it a bit too much,” said coach Oliver Glasner. “But it was a great performance. It was also important for us to keep a clean sheet at the back. A win is good for us now, the lads gave a great calling card.”

“Kolo plays great”

It was, again, Kolo Muani in the first row. Even before his hits, he caused a murmur in the arena. Union goalkeeper Lennart Grill was just able to deflect a long-range shot in the direction of the goal corner with one hand (5th minute). A little later, Mario Götze put a ball from Makoto Hasebe with his heel into Kolo Muani’s run, who finished with the left (11′) before he got a Götze pass over the storming out and stopped Grill into the goal (13′). “Kolo is playing brilliantly week after week. You can talk about him in superlatives every week,” said Sebastian Rode.

“It was very important for us to take the lead, improve, keep going and score the goals efficiently,” said Götze. Efficient – that was the magic word that the people of Frankfurt had often used in the past few weeks, but not as a plus but as a minus point in the balance sheet. Because despite Kolo Muani’s accuracy, there was a lack of efficient exploitation of chances. “Today we took our chances,” said Rode. Hardly anyone bothered that it didn’t work out after Kolo Muani’s direct hit, neither for him nor for the others. Who else should meet regularly? The question remained unanswered.

Kolo Muani then stood in the catacombs of the stadium, but didn’t want to be as much the center of attention as his performance on the pitch had made him. “All eleven players had to work together, that was what the coach had asked for,” he said of Glasner’s plan. “We tried to be very variable. We wanted to prevent Berlin from attacking so that there wasn’t always a player behind us who was putting pressure on us.” Two and a half weeks ago, the Frankfurters experienced how uncomfortable that can be in the 0-2 draw in Berlin in the Bundesliga.

It has always been uncomfortable for Frankfurt in games in Leverkusen in recent years. There were often defeats, sometimes significant ones. On Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) things should go better with the momentum from the DFB Cup. “It’s good today, but of course we’re now focusing on the next game,” said Kolo Muani. The day after that, the next interesting date for Eintracht is already on the agenda. Then the semi-finals in the cup will be drawn in the sports show on ARD at 7:00 p.m. The games will take place on May 2nd and 3rd, with the final on June 3rd in Berlin.