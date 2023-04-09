Home Sports Eintracht Frankfurt versus Stuttgart, Leipzig versus Freiburg
Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt versus Stuttgart, Leipzig versus Freiburg

by admin
Eintracht Frankfurt versus Stuttgart, Leipzig versus Freiburg


It’s all about this trophy: the DFB Cup
Image: dpa

Last season, RB Leipzig won the DFB Cup on penalties against SC Freiburg. The two teams will now meet in the semi-finals. Eintracht Frankfurt has to play against Stuttgart.

Tth defender RB Leipzig takes on SC Freiburg in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are contesting the second duel for entry into the final. That was the result of the draw by national handball coach Alfred Gislason on Sunday in the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Last year, Leipzig beat Freiburg on penalties in the final.

The Saxons qualified for the semi-finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. SC Freiburg surprisingly defeated record cup winners FC Bayern 2-1 away on Tuesday.

The semi-finals will take place on May 2nd and 3rd, the final in the Berlin Olympic Stadium will take place on June 3rd.

See also  Nils Petersen from SC Freiburg ends Bundesliga career

You may also like

Sleepy Sandhausen receives the next low blow against...

SELLARONDA SKIMARATHON | Sportdimontagna.com

DFB Cup: semi-final drawn – defending champion meets...

the report cards that we didn’t like —...

Paros and Antiparos by bike? It can be...

Defeat in Keltern: Alba’s women lose their first...

Minnesota, Gobert punches Anderson in a timeout

Excitement only in the final phase: SC Verl...

Mourinho’s Roma 3rd in the standings: Dybala and...

Schalke 04: Goal, own goal, penalty repeated –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy