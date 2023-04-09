Last season, RB Leipzig won the DFB Cup on penalties against SC Freiburg. The two teams will now meet in the semi-finals. Eintracht Frankfurt has to play against Stuttgart.

Tth defender RB Leipzig takes on SC Freiburg in the semi-finals of the DFB Cup. VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are contesting the second duel for entry into the final. That was the result of the draw by national handball coach Alfred Gislason on Sunday in the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Last year, Leipzig beat Freiburg on penalties in the final.

The Saxons qualified for the semi-finals on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund. SC Freiburg surprisingly defeated record cup winners FC Bayern 2-1 away on Tuesday.

The semi-finals will take place on May 2nd and 3rd, the final in the Berlin Olympic Stadium will take place on June 3rd.