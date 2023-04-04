Home Sports Eintracht Frankfurt versus Union Berlin: Oliver Glasner in a positive mood
Eintracht Frankfurt versus Union Berlin: Oliver Glasner in a positive mood

Oliver Glasner knows about the special importance of the upcoming game. The competition for the DFB-Pokal is the only remaining opportunity to take something of lasting value with you from this season, in which many things ran like clockwork for a long time, but now numerous problems are plaguing Eintracht.

“Three more wins and we’ll be at the Römer,” said the Frankfurt coach ahead of the quarter-finals, which will be played this Tuesday (6:00 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ZDF, as well as on Sky) in their own stadium Union Berlin goes.

However, in order for the first weekend in June to actually be celebrated on the town hall balcony like in May 2018 after the cup coup against Bayern or last year after the Europa League triumph against Glasgow Rangers, Glasner and his players first have to play against an opponent exist, who currently knows like no other how to make favorites fall. So Eintracht should be warned.

Which makes Glasner positive

When the two teams were drawn by lot a few weeks ago, many observers still spoke of a favorable constellation for the Hessians, which, however, has since lost its promising position in the Bundesliga table due to injuries, suspensions, form crises, tactical misconduct and a lack of effectiveness Napoli have shown what they lack to be a top team.

