Eintracht Frankfurt waived Naples tickets and complained about arbitrariness

Eintracht Frankfurt waived Naples tickets and complained about arbitrariness

NThe next turn in the ticket dispute about the Champions League game from Eintracht Frankfurt at SSC Naples next Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN): The Bundesliga club waives the regulations of the away contingent of the European football federation UEFA and is heavily critical of the Naples prefecture.

They don’t want to “expose anyone locally to the obvious danger of official arbitrariness, as we have been experiencing since the first leg in unprecedented form with all those responsible in Naples,” said Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke, according to a club statement late Sunday evening.

This was preceded by a second decree by the Italian authorities, which significantly restricted the possibility of selling tickets to Eintracht fans. According to this, the purchase of tickets for the round of 16 second leg against the leaders of the Italian soccer league Serie A is prohibited for citizens registered in Frankfurt. The administrative court of the Campania region had conceded the first decree of the prefecture, which banned the sale of tickets for all people residing in Germany, after an urgent application for a temporary injunction by Eintracht on Saturday. The court justified its decision with the fact that the general exclusion of all fans from Germany was disproportionate. In the second case, however, the judges did not grant the Hessians’ application.

Eintracht: “New decree no less illegal”

“The new decree is no less illegal in content and justification and also completely unsuitable because two-thirds of our fans are known to come from the Rhine-Main region and not from Frankfurt,” said Reschke about the most recent decree. “There could be countless ways to actually circumvent this decree and bring some of our fans into the stadium,” but they will “not be split into postcode areas,” which is why the club is now not making use of its right to the contingent of 2,700 tickets become.

