Eintracht Frankfurt welcomes Nottingham before the start of the cup and Bundesliga

Dino Toppmöller feels “huge anticipation”. For the coach of Frankfurt Eintracht, the “duel between two absolutely traditional clubs” is a welcome opportunity to present himself to the supporters in his own stadium towards the end of the summer preparations. Eight days before the first competitive game, which takes Eintracht to the regional league club Lokomotive Leipzig in the DFB Cup, the game this Saturday (3.30 p.m.) should provide a foretaste of first-class times. Eintracht Frankfurt versus Nottingham Forest: “A top club from the Bundesliga is playing against a top club from the Premier League,” says Toppmöller.

The sporting competition with the English is embedded in the so-called season opening party. Eintracht offers a colorful program with all kinds of booths, stalls and fields of activity on the Waldstadion area from 12.30 p.m. What will be decisive, however, will be what happens on the pitch at the best time in the Bundesliga, from 3.30 p.m.

Toppmöller doesn’t reveal any secret when he says “that the fans can look forward to many new faces”. So far, seven football professionals have decided to try their luck in Frankfurt from now on. They can be seen at work against Nottingham. Meanwhile, Jérôme Onguéné, who is on loan to Geneva, will not be there. According to FAZ information, the defender will join the Swiss first division club Servette FC for a year. Eintracht expects around 26,000 visitors to compare with last year’s Premier League promoted team.

Forest comes to Frankfurt with the recommendation that they have mastered the past premiere season with the aim of remaining in the class. Nottingham finished sixth in the table. Coach Steve Cooper’s team includes former Bundesliga players Moussa Niakhaté (formerly Mainz 05), Orel Mangala (VfB Stuttgart), Mohamed Dräger (SC Freiburg), Omar Richards (Bayern Munich) and Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin). Eintracht coach Toppmöller expects a “good position determination. You can see how far we’ve come as a team.”

When things started this summer with the new Frankfurt coach and his ideas about possession and attacking football, his team found it incredibly difficult. They lost twice in friendlies against fourth-rate opponents from Steinbach Haiger and the baroque town of Fulda-Lehnerz. However, the most recent 1:1 against Vitesse Arnheim at the end of the training camp in Windischgarsten makes Toppmöller positive.

In retrospect, he classifies the game against the Dutch as a “very decent friendly”. “We were able to implement the things we planned to do,” says Toppmöller, not only in practice, but also in the test match against Arnhem. Returnee Jens Petter Hauge once again drew attention to himself as a goalscorer.

Toppmöller, who approached his first head coaching position in the Bundesliga with a lot of positive energy, feels prepared for what is to come. “We’ve had really good training sessions lately, which I really liked.” The 42-year-old coach is convinced: “We’ve made another step forward, also in terms of our offensive game and our positioning.” Nottingham can come – and Eintracht can show what it is made of.

