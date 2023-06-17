Eintracht Frankfurt women: Arnautis is looking forward to the next Champions League opportunity

Status: 06/12/2023 07:38 a.m

After a successful season, the Eintracht Frankfurt women get a new chance in the Champions League. Coach Niko Arnautis draws a conclusion for the season – and will experience déjà vu in the coming months.

Niko Arnautis, coach of the Eintracht Frankfurt women, looks back on an “impressive” season. He said that in the big final interview of the club. “The way we played and the victories we got – you couldn’t really count on that.”

The fans are very interested

In third place, the team repeated last season’s table success, but set highlights such as the 4-0 home win against Wolfsburg. The 46 points of the 2021/2022 season now face 54. “We just threw in everything we had and then broke in almost everything,” says Arnautis.

The coach is also proud of the interest of the fans: Eintracht has the best average attendance in the league with almost 6,000, several top games even took place in the arena in the city forest. “You can see how the spectators also accept the team. It’s just fun to experience this great backdrop,” said Arnautis. In fact, the team went unbeaten in home games. “The team pays back with great performances.”

World Cup difficult pre-season

When it comes to the Champions League qualification again, the first round of which will be held in early September in the form of a mini-tournament, there is a déjà vu for Arnautis: Because Eintracht will be in the pre-season, which begins on July 24th Frankfurt women start with a rump squad because many players are at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand (July 20th to August 20th) and can only gradually start training. It was the same in 2022 after the European Championships, when adequate preparation for the qualifying tournament in Denmark at the time was difficult. “We can deal with it quite well now because of the experience. We take it as it is. I’m optimistic that we’ll get along very well,” said the coach.

Despite the unfortunate departure last year, the coach tingles when he thinks about the renewed Champions League chance. “It was special to be back in that raffle last year. It kind of makes you even prouder now that we were able to do it again,” he said. “We’ve shown in the top games this year that we can play at this level. We don’t just want to be there, we also want to be successful.” The draw in Nyon on June 30 will decide who the Eintracht Frankfurt women will meet.