Spalletti and Di Lorenzo at the press conference
It’s time for Napoli: it’s up to Luciano Spalletti e John DiLorenzo give a voice to the Azzurri on the eve of the first leg match of the Champions League round of 16. A few minutes behind schedule
The Azzurri at the disposal of Luciano Spalletti have all been called up: Victor Osimhen is also there, therefore, after the thrill of Sassuolo-Naples. First time in the top European competition with the Azzurri for Gollini and Bereszynski, included in the squad list. On the other hand, Zerbin and Demme are missing, the two excellent ones excluded from the UEFA lists, out as well as the injured Raspadori.
Glasner’s challenge: «We want to win»
AND Oliver Glasner to open the round of conferences for the day: «It was our goal to be in the round of 16 and we meet a great team like Napoli. The goal is to qualify for the quarter-finals now: we know how strong Napoli are, but so are we. Tomorrow two teams will be on the field in excellent form and in an exceptional stadium with a lot of fans. We want to win,” said the German coach.
Eintracht squad list
Oliver Glasner uncovers the cards. The Eintracht coach reveals the squad list that will be available tomorrow against Napoli: there are also Max, Buta and Touré, all three in their first call-up in the Champions League.
Philipp Max he arrived in February from PSV, on the last day of the transfer market, while the other two weren’t on the list in the first part of the championship.
The blue program
The finishing training is scheduled for 11, at the Konami Center in Castel Volturno, then Luciano Spalletti will issue the squad list and the chosen ones will embark at the Capodichino airport towards Frankfurt, where at 18.45 Spalletti himself will meet the press, together with a footballer, right in the belly of the Deutsche Bank Park stadium.
The match unencrypted on Canale 5
The only match between Italian teams scheduled for Tuesday, Eintracht-Naples will also be broadcast unencrypted on Canale 5 with the rich pre- and post-match coverage entrusted to the Mediaset team. Like all Champions League matches, the match will also be visible on Sky and in streaming on Now.