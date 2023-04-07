Two German fans have been accused of the crimes of resistance, injury, devastation and throwing of objects for the events that took place in Piazza del Gesù in Naples, on the occasion of the match Champions League between the Azzurri and Eintracht Frankfurt. A fan, on the other hand, accused only of possession of objects capable of offending and for the events that occurred during the night inside the hotel Royal Continental. All were arrested at the crack of dawn, the day after the match, inside the aforementioned hotel.

The Preliminary Investigation Judge, on Saturday 18 March, had validated the arrest by applying the maximum precautionary measure of detention in prison. The Court of Review, with a provision arrived yesterday evening around 20, instead released the three Eintracht fans by replacing the measure of detention in prison with the ban on returning within the Campania Region. All three have already been banned from entering the stadium for five years, notified by the Naples police station. They were defended by the lawyers Giovanni Adami, Daniele Tuffali and Serena Improta and this result adds up to the releases of the Napoli fans, who were also arrested both for the events that took place in Piazza del Gesù and for the events that took place outside the hotel during the night. The Napoli fans were assisted by the lawyer Emilio Coppola and had prison replaced with compulsory residence or house arrest. For them the Court of Review of Naples, in different composition, had ruled in the previous days.