Eiran Cashin: Derby County transformation from crisis club to promotion contenders ‘crazy’

Eiran Cashin says Derby County’s transformation from crisis club to League One promotion contenders has been “crazy” to be part of.

The 21-year-old defender made his debut when Derby were in administration, and his first season ended with relegation.

David Clowes’ takeover in July saved the club, while Paul Warne has overseen their rise into the play-off spots since his appointment in September.

“We parked what happened last season and are moving forward,” Cashin said.

“It’s crazy how it’s changed. Last season we didn’t even know if there would be a football club.

“You are going into work and you didn’t know what was happening. Every time you turned on the TV there seemed to be something going wrong.

“As much as we went through, it’s a new focus now. This season the target is promotion.

“I would run through brick walls for this club, I’d put my body on the line. I’d do anything to bring success to this club again.”

Cashin was given his debut by former Rams manager Wayne Rooney, someone he says he idolised having grown up supporting Manchester United.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21s defender said the first meeting with England’s all-time leading goalscorer was nerve-wracking.

“I was shaking when he first called us in for a meeting,” Cashin told BBC East Midlands Today.

“But he was just a down-to-earth person, and made us realise he was just human as well.

“He kept us going and believing we could stay up.”

Clowes’ takeover in July, which ended the club’s 282 days in administration, was quickly followed by Rooney’s departure and brought about huge change at a club which had only five first-team players left on their books.

A day after Clowes’ purchase was confirmed, Cashin re-signed for the club he first joined aged six.

He has gone on to play 34 times for the Rams this season, helping them move up to fourth in the table and within eight points of the automatic promotion places.

Saturday’s 5-0 win against Morecambe saw Derby extend their unbeaten league run to 15 games.

Cashin says he has experienced fellow defender Curtis Davies – who started his career with Luton in 2003 – to thank for helping him overcome doubts he initially had about his place in the side.

“Personally I felt like I got my debut due to the fact we were in administration,” Cashin said.

“That was a confidence thing that was tough for me to deal with, because as much as I thought I was doing well I was thinking ‘did I deserve this chance?’

“But I spoke to Curtis about it and he let me know he made his debut many years ago in a side that was in administration. Seeing the career he has had and the way he has played through the years gave me a lot of confidence.”

