EIS announces two new entries in the team “InfluEISer” – Sport Marketing News

The world champion and Olympic vice-champion in artistic gymnastics Vanessa Ferrari and the former swimming blue Matteo Milli join the “InfluEISers”, the team of sports content creators set up by EIS to meet the growing vertical demand for influencer marketing.

The “InfluEISer” team who EIS created to enhance the values ​​of its athletes and to meet the needs of the market is constantly growing, demonstrating the growing demand of brands to achieve their marketing objectives through the power of social media.

Vanessa Ferrari she is the most successful Italian gymnast ever, with a history of success that began with the world title at the age of just 16 and ended, for the moment, with Olympic silver at 31. The love of her countless fans has also poured into Instagram , where today it has a community of 259,000 followers, predominantly female and aged between 25 and 34 years. Her engagement rate is 4%.

Matthew Milli is the main content creator in the world of water in Italy. Before dedicating himself continuously to the digital relationship with his fans, in his career as a backstroke he collected 10 Italian titles and 2 gold medals at the Mediterranean Games. Between Instagram and Tiktok today he is close to 300,000 followers. The target of his followers is predominantly male, distributed between Generation X and Millennials.

With these new entries, the influencers engaged by EIS rise to 10, while there are over 8 million followers potentially reachable thanks to the team’s channels, distributed as follows: 4.1 million on Instagram, 3.1 million on Tiktok and 1.1 on YouTube.

The “InfluEISer” team joins the other sports teams that EIS has created to enhance the values ​​of its athletes and to satisfy the needs of the market: the “DiverEISty” team dedicated to the theme of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, the ” EIS Adrenaline” to tell sport through extraordinary stories and the “EIS legend” team made up of 9 icons of Italian sport.