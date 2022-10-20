The English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield will host eight Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup games, including both semi-finals, in November.

This year’s Rugby League World Cup, which is being played a year late due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is the most inclusive World Cup ever with the men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments all taking place simultaneously.

The men’s tournament kicked off at Newcastle’s St James’ Park on Saturday (15 October) as hosts England powered past Samoa, winning 60-6. For the next couple of weeks, the focus will solely be on the men with that tournament having more competing nations and, thus, more games to play until the women and wheelchair World Cups kick off.

Tuesday 1 November sees England Women raise the curtain on the Women’s Rugby League World Cup as they take on Brazil at Leeds’ Headingly Stadium. The Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup gets underway two days later on Thursday 3 November at London’s Copper Box Arena with Spain and Ireland the first game.

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in Sheffield

The first taste of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in Sheffield comes on Friday 4 November as part of a double header featuring France vs Wales and then Scotland vs USA.

Two more games, take place on Monday 7 November with France vs Scotland and Wales vs USA and then the final round of Group B games takes place on Thursday 10 November as France face USA and Wales meet Scotland.

Sunday 13 November will see the winners and runners-up of both Group A and B meet in the semi-finals at the EIS Sheffield in search of a place in this year’s final and a chance to win the trophy in the final in Manchester on Friday 18 November.

England at Bramall Lane

As well as being one of the main venues for the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup, Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane will also play host to one game of the men’s tournament.

Shaun Wane’s England will play Greece on Saturday 29 October, giving local fans the opportunity to watch a Men’s Rugby League World Cup match before the wheelchair competition kicks off. England will undoubtedly be heavy favourites for the Group A clash, though the Greeks will be based in the Yorkshire city throughout their time in the tournament.

The game will not be the first rugby league fixture to be played at Bramall Lane, with the stadium having previously hosted Sheffield Eagles matches between 2010 and 2012. It will be the first time that England’s rugby league side will have played at Bramall Lane and a bumper crowd is expected to cheer on the hosts.

Can England Win the World Cup?

While England are one of the more highly-fancied nations at the tournament, usual suspects Australia and New Zealand are regarded as the favourite to take the crown. Defending champions Australia are the odds-on favourites with the bookmakers’ to win the title for a record-extending 12th time and a third time in-a-row.

England, because of the draw, would not face either Australia or New Zealand until the final at Old Trafford on Saturday 19 November should they get there far in the tournament.

