6. 19:14 Luca Zitterbart, after conquering a disc in the neutral zone, finally put the game device just over the box from hablinks.

5. 19:12 Cedric Schiemenz comes to the end in a good position, but puts the disc just over the box. DEG is getting stronger.

5. 19:11 One of the line umpires is obviously injured and is leaving the ice. First of all, the three of them continue to whistle.

4. 19:07 Daniel Fischbuch with the one timer from half right, but Michael Garteig is there and steers the disc over his goal into the safety net.

3. 19:04 Now Marko Friedrich with the first completion of the game for the ERC. But Haukeland is on the post and has the target for sure.

2. 19:04 It goes back and forth in those first few minutes without either team getting a decisive finish.

1. 19:01 The puck fell, let’s go!

18:57 The teams are coming to the Saturn Arena, things are about to start here!

18:53 Michael Garteig is between the posts for the hosts. Henrik Haukeland, who was named goalkeeper of the year a few days ago, starts on the guest side.

18:47 Who will matter most in this quarter-final? The ERC hopes that striker Frederik Storm will be able to confirm his good form with 43 points, including 20 goals, in the playoffs. At DEG, striker Philip Gogulla stands out with 47 scorer points, including an impressive 38 assists. We look forward to exciting, intense duels!

18:39 These two teams have met twice in playoff history. In 2012 and 2015 the Schanzer made it relatively clear and won in the round of the last eight (2012) and in the semifinals (2015) 4:1 against Düsseldorf. Will DEG get revenge this year?

18:35 However, the four main round duels turned out to be very balanced. Both teams narrowly won their home games, and the games were always very intense and exciting.

18:24 Today’s hosts are probably the slight favorites in the series, although they “only” earned twelve points more in the main round, but also have better statistics than DEG in the over and underman game.

18:17 While ERC Ingolstadt qualified directly for this quarter-final thanks to second place in the main round, DEG had to take a detour via the pre-playoffs. There, however, they prevailed very confidently 5:1 and 5:0 against the Löwen Frankfurt, winning the series 2:0 and moving into the quarterfinals.

18:09 After two quarter-final series started yesterday, the other two games, including this one, continue today. For the first time since the last Corona years, these playoffs will be played in Best of Seven mode, which means that a team needs four wins to progress. If there is a tie after 60 minutes, the game is increased by a further 20 minutes until a goal is scored and the winner is determined.