Václav Eismann, who led the Karlovy Vary Energia junior team as head coach last season, has become the new assistant to Karlovy Vary ice hockey coach David Bruk. The forty-six-year-old former coach of the Czech national team will be joined by Vojtěch Šik at Bruk’s side. At the beginning of February, Václav Skuhravý left the position of assistant, who then moved to the position of consultant to the new general manager Zdenka Macháčková Šimánková and is currently a sports and project manager.

