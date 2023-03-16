The most awaited appointment of the Spanish league, the big match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, has arrived and lands on the channel for the first time YouTube Of DAZN with a special edition of the format Coca-Cola Super Match.

At 21:00 on Sunday 19 March, the match between Blaugrana and Blancos will light up in the app and on YouTube: following it in Coca-Cola Super Match mode, all fans will be able to experience the excitement of great football in an innovative and fun way, with the possibility to chat, comment and interact directly with the exceptional speakers Christian Vieri and Nicola Ventola, Borja Valero and Gianluca Zambrotta and let yourself be carried away by the irreverent and exclusive direction of de The Gialappa’s Bandall live.

Making the most awaited match of the Spanish championship accessible also on YouTube is part of DAZN’s journey aimed at further increasing the visibility of sporting events, increasing the number of fans and making sport even more accessible through interactive and engaging methods that manage to bring even the youngest enthusiasts. Fans who usually use sports content in a cross-platform manner by interacting on multiple devices.

A Sunday not only of great emotions but also of exclusive prizes with the competition combined with Coca-Cola Super Match: Spain derby which will be live on the evening of the match from 19:30 to 23:59 and which will give all fans the opportunity to try and win exclusive prizes, including customized shirts, balls and many other official LaLiga gadgets. As? Just click the link contained in the Stories on the DAZN Instagram channel or scan the QR code present during the Coca-Cola Super Match and answer the question relating to the two teams that will meet on the pitch on Sunday 19 March.