Home » El Khannouss, Kayembe and Paintsil will definitely go to the Africa Cup, 27 players on a winter training camp
Sports

El Khannouss, Kayembe and Paintsil will definitely go to the Africa Cup, 27 players on a winter training camp

by admin

Joseph Paintsil. — © Dick Demey

KRC Genk will have to make do without Bilal El Khannouss, Joris Kayembe and Joseph Paintsil for a while in the coming period. The trio was definitively called up for the African Cup of Nations by Morocco, Congo and Ghana respectively (13/1-11/2). Alieu Fadera (Gambia) will also most likely be unavailable for a while, although he is still waiting for his final selection.

KRC Genk also previously announced that 27 players will board a plane to Benidorm, where the annual winter training camp will take place between January 6 and 12. 21 first-team players are supplemented with 6 players from Jong Genk: Brad Manguelle, Kamiel Van De Perre, Thomas Claes, Noah Adedeji-Stenberg, Christian Akpan and Konstantinos Karetsas. Genk practices in Spain against Swiss Lugano (9/1) and German Paderborn (11/1).

The 27 players who leave for the training: Vandevoordt, Chambaere, Van Crombrugge, Penders, McKenzie, Sadick, Arteaga, Cuesta, Kongolo, Manguelle, Munoz, El Ouahdi, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Ait El Hadj, Galarza, Claes, Akpan, Van De Perre, Karetsas, Ouattara, Sor, Oyen, Bonsu Baah, Arokodare, Zeqiri, Adedeji-Sternberg.

See also  Dream Chasing: Friendship will not disappear because of one thing, Poole and I are both professional players_training_trust_what

You may also like

Japanese Grand Prix 2024: Max Verstappen on pole...

Several national ice and snow events concluded, and...

Ticket for Paris 2024: Everything you need to...

Álvaro Fidalgo: ‘I only think about winning two...

Birmingham City: Blues owners complete purchase of new...

Olympic team wins three consecutive warm-up matches –...

Darmstadt 98 – the reasons for the relegation...

Euro 2024: Uefa considering increasing squad sizes for...

Aiming to win another gold medal in Beijing’s...

The appeal of failure – when sport becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy