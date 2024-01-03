El Khannouss, Kayembe and Paintsil will definitely go to the Africa Cup, 27 players on a winter training camp

Joseph Paintsil. — © Dick Demey

KRC Genk will have to make do without Bilal El Khannouss, Joris Kayembe and Joseph Paintsil for a while in the coming period. The trio was definitively called up for the African Cup of Nations by Morocco, Congo and Ghana respectively (13/1-11/2). Alieu Fadera (Gambia) will also most likely be unavailable for a while, although he is still waiting for his final selection.

KRC Genk also previously announced that 27 players will board a plane to Benidorm, where the annual winter training camp will take place between January 6 and 12. 21 first-team players are supplemented with 6 players from Jong Genk: Brad Manguelle, Kamiel Van De Perre, Thomas Claes, Noah Adedeji-Stenberg, Christian Akpan and Konstantinos Karetsas. Genk practices in Spain against Swiss Lugano (9/1) and German Paderborn (11/1).

The 27 players who leave for the training: Vandevoordt, Chambaere, Van Crombrugge, Penders, McKenzie, Sadick, Arteaga, Cuesta, Kongolo, Manguelle, Munoz, El Ouahdi, Heynen, Hrosovsky, Ait El Hadj, Galarza, Claes, Akpan, Van De Perre, Karetsas, Ouattara, Sor, Oyen, Bonsu Baah, Arokodare, Zeqiri, Adedeji-Sternberg.

Share this: Facebook

X

