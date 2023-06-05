El León debuts as CONCACAF champion in Los Angeles

You will also be able to play in the Club World Cup as king of North America

The Mexican León conquered this Sunday the first CONCACAF Champions League in its history, by revalidating the 2-1 victory in the first leg with a 1-0 win against Los Angeles FC in the Californian city with a goal from Argentine Lucas Di Yorio.

Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón’s El León returned the crown to Mexico in the CONCACAF Champions League after Last year the Seattle Sounders ended a 16-game winning streak. Consecutive Mexican.

“La Fiera” is the thirteenth team from Mexico capable of winning the ‘Concachampions’. LAFC lost their second final of this tournamentafter Tigres denied him glory in 2020.

El León reached the sky in Los Angeles and, with the first international title in its history, You can also play the Club World Cup as King of North America.

The surroundings of the Banc of California were stained with color from the early afternoonwith great Mexican representation and many fans of León, who were also noticed during and, of course, after the game.

The LAFC fans received their team with a large banner and the message ‘Finish ’em’ (Let’s finish them off) and, among the smoke from the flares, the angelenos came out with everything. They took control of the ball and, with Vela and Bouanga setting the pace, they created dangers in the Cota area with some good crosses that, however, nobody managed to take advantage of.

El León knew how to withstand the initial momentum and took advantage of his first clear opportunity to deal a psychological blow to his rival. Moreno deepened down the right wing and hung a cross in the heart of the area for Di Yorio to finish off for 1-0. His shot didn’t come off clean, but goalkeeper McCarthy couldn’t hold it.

León gained confidence and LAFC lost it. As soon as they scored the first goal, the Mexicans recovered the ball and were about to widen the gap with Víctor Dávila against a rival in ‘shock’.

Cerundolo mixed the cards after the break. Bet on a defensive line of three in the match, but it did not go as expected and he then gave way to Cifuentes, a midfielder, for Chiellini and went to a line of four. It was minute 63 when the American coach made his fifth substitution, taking out Vela for Biuk, seeing León in control of the game.

The Mexican team played with quality and felt more and more comfortable on the field. LAFC took a risk with their fifth change, although curiously they ended up making a sixth, allowed by the regulations (cerebral trauma protocol) after Long suffered and Romero suffered a dangerous blow to the head that left them lying on the ground.

LAFC, with twenty minutes to play, turned completely to attack and León, only at that moment, agreed to lower their position, lock themselves in defense, and seek to take advantage of the spaces at make way for a fast winger like Joel Campbell.

It was then that Cota came into play. The goalkeeper of ‘La Fiera’ shone with a monumental save to Opoku Kwadwo in 79, by managing to clear his soft touch with his left foot. He also shone with some good starts and gave great security to his defense.

The Lion showed tactical and mental solidity, defending himself with order and he did not lose lucidity even in the ten minutes of added time ordered by the collegiate.

Cota stopped a Tillman header in minute 93 and the last occasion was for Murillo, whose shot ended high after a corner kick. The dream of LAFC ended at that moment and the doors of glory opened for the Lion.

– Datasheet:

0 – LAFC: McCarthy; Palencia (Hollingshed, m.56), Murillo, Chiellini (Cifuentes, m.46), Long (Maldonado, m.69), Palaces; Sanchez (Tillman, m.63), Acosta, Bogusz (Opoku, m.46); Vela (Biuk, m.63), Bouanga.

1 – Lion: Quota; Brunette, Sweeper, Colds, Tesillo; Dávila, Rosemary; Hernandez (Alvarado, m.87), Ambriz, Husband (Campbell, m.68); Di Yorio (Red, m.73).

Goals: 0-1, m.21: Di Yorio.

Referee: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros (El Salvador). He admonished Palacios (m.20), Sánchez (m.32), Chiellini (m.38), Vela (m.52) and Murillo (m.75), from LAFC, and Moreno (m.76), Ambriz ( m.76) and Frías (m.80), from León.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the second leg final of the CONCACAF Champions League played at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles before 22,000 spectators.