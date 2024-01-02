Home » El Salvador changes coach three months later and another European coach is announced as a replacement
Sports

El Salvador changes coach three months later and another European coach is announced as a replacement

by admin
El Salvador changes coach three months later and another European coach is announced as a replacement

Spaniard David Dóniga to become new technical director of El Salvador national team

The Salvadoran Football Federation announced on Monday that Spaniard David Dóniga will replace his compatriot Rubén de la Barrera as the technical director of the El Salvador national team. The federation stated, “it is pleased to report that it has reached an agreement with coach David Dóniga for him to start as Technical Director of the Men’s Senior National Team.”

The imposing National Stadium of El Salvador, valued at over 100 million dollars, is set to open soon. The federation extended a warm welcome to Dóniga and the national team, wishing them the best of success in their new roles.

De la Barrera, who Dóniga is replacing, was only in charge of La Selecta for 89 days before having an opportunity in the Portuguese league that he could not decline.

Dóniga will be officially presented on January 8. He has worked as an assistant in Kuwait football, with Thomas Christiansen in the Panama national team, and as a coach in Ecuador’s Serie A and with Sporting San Miguelito of Panamanian soccer.

The federation is hopeful that Dóniga’s extensive experience will bring success to the team as they gear up for future competitions.

See also  Randal Kolo Muani Urges Eintracht Frankfurt to Consider PSG Offer for Transfer

You may also like

European Championship qualification: Bibiane Schulze Solano – injuries...

Celtic make police complaint over ‘bottle and missile...

From orienteering to marathon runner in two months

International Soccer | Everyone waiting for Messi

The potential headlines that could emerge from the...

Everton deducted two points for second breach of...

Europa League quarter-finals: West Ham’s German director once...

What are the most followed sports in Italy?...

Jan Gustafsson helps Jan Nepomnyashchi

What was your reaction? What Messi’s bodyguard did...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy