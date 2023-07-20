El Salvador Signs Danielle Fuentes to Women’s MX League Team Necaxa

Title: El Salvador Welcomes Another Talented Footballer to the Women’s MX League

Subtitle: Danielle Fuentes Joins Club Necaxa, Aiming for Improved Performance

As the highly anticipated Women’s MX League gets underway, teams are actively making signings to strengthen their squads. In a recent development, the sparks are flying for the Necaxa team as they welcome Salvadoran footballer Danielle Fuentes to their ranks. Fuentes, who had an impressive performance at the San Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, is set to contribute her skills to the team.

Fuentes recently completed her university studies at the University of South Alabama, where she spent three years playing 50 games at the NCAA Division I level. She showcased her talent by scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists, making her a valuable addition to Club Necaxa.

With seven appearances for the senior team of El Salvador, Fuentes will join forces with team member Karen Reyes. Together, they aim to bring about a significant improvement in the team’s performance compared to the previous tournament, where they fell short of qualifying for the postseason.

Club Necaxa started the season with a 0-2 defeat against Club Leon. However, they are determined to turn things around in their upcoming match against Tijuana Xolos on Monday at 5:00 pm. The team’s home ground, the Victoria de Aguascalientes stadium, will serve as the backdrop for this crucial game. If all paperwork and registration processes are completed in time, Fuentes might be available to strengthen the team for this match.

The addition of Danielle Fuentes to the team further bolsters the Salvadoran representation in the Women’s MX League. Brenda Ceren is currently playing for Atlas, Stephanie Zuniga is with the White Roosters of Querétaro, and Karen Reyes is already with Club Necaxa. Additionally, Paola Calderon is making her mark in the Costa Rican Women’s Soccer League with Municipal Pérez Zeledón.

El Salvador’s football community is ecstatic about Fuentes’ arrival and looks forward to witnessing her skills on display. As the Salvadoran football team continues to attract talent, it demonstrates the growing recognition and respect for women’s football in the country.

