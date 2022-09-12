VIGEVANO

As expected, Elachem Vigevano beats Riso Scotti in the first derby of the season and enters the round of 16 of the Super Cup scheduled for Wednesday in Piacenza, which beat Crema of the Pavia coach Pat Baldiraghi. The Vigevanesi appeared to be more solid, technically superior with strikers like Benites and Broglia, dragged by Captain Rossi and the snags of Mercante.

Coach Alberto Mazzetti still has a lot of work to do in a group that only held up in the first quarter. It is physiological that Cocco pays when he has to face higher and more experienced opponents and then it is the whole team that has to help him, which did not happen in Vigevano. Cocco, however, does not break down and struggles, showing character. Riso Scotti must always defend aggressively, without drops, otherwise it pays. There is time to grow, you have to go back to the gym and work. Vigevano, even without Laudoni, who is recovering from an injury, has shown his strength, which always starts from an intense defense, where the former Pavia D’Alessandro and Rossi shine, and a careful attack, where the ball is already flowing fluid. . The second quarter decides the match, when Pavia pays the aggressive defense of Elachem, which grows in aggression and intensity, so much so that it places a bad 3/13 to the shot. Vigevano, on the other hand, grows in awareness and determination, doubling Pavia with a partial of 24-12 that marks the match and then goes all the way without giving up anything. First quarter fought with Riso Scotti who, dragged by Potì, comes to have up to 7 points ahead (7-14, 6 ‘). The Pavesi defend and with a concrete De Gregori put the ducal quintet in difficulty, even if Epifani does not appear safe on his return and Roveda is in difficulty. Benites starts hesitantly, then leads the charge when he has Rossi alongside him, placing two consecutive triples and picking up the pace. The player who makes the turn is Broglia. The entrance to the wing coincides with the ducal change of course. The hosts let the ball travel, against Pavia who struggled to close on Broglia with Cocco. The counterpart of 15 – 7 gives Elachem the advantage in the final of the first quarter. Riso Scotti does not give up against the ducal battleship and with Potì is point to point (26 – 25, 14 ‘). Strautmanis defends hard and when the second foul is called he goes out for Broglia. Abega commits a naivete and gives the counterattack to Vigevano who sinks with Benites (28 – 25, 15 ‘). Elachem does not forgive Pavia for the slightest mistake and when Roveda loses a trivial ball in the middle of the field, Mercante flies and with 5 points in a row allows Vigevano to escape (31 – 25, 16 ‘). Benites responds to Coviello, while De Gregori shows his former fans how much he has improved (34-30, 17 ‘). Mercate is “on fire” and Vigevano is firmly in front. Vigevano’s defense increases in intensity, Peroni’s triple gives Elachem the first double-digit advantage (41 – 30, 19 ‘). De Gregori opens the third from the line, but it is a flash in the pan: Rossi drags his team, Riso Scotti makes a mistake, Benites continues his three-point match and on the fourth consecutive the match is closed (57 – 35, 25 ‘ ). Vigevano appears more reactive and aggressive dragged by her audience and goes all the way (78-48, 37 ‘). –