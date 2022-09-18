piacenza

Elachem Vigevano, still without Laudoni, comes out defeated at the Piacenza stadium, beaten by a long and physical Bakery and is eliminated from the Super Cup. The ducals defend aggressively, they put their heart and determination into it, but they pay for a poor day at the three-point shooting and from the line.

If in the third quarter it seems that they are always going to sink at any moment, Vigevano shows at the beginning of the last period that he never dies and a couple of triples are enough to get to a point. At that point the ducals pay for the great intensity put on the field and Piacenza finds two consecutive triples that close the match of the Supercoppa round of 32. Vigevano circulates the ball, looks for the best shot, plays with attention in attack and in defense he stands on D’Alessandro. The Bakery has tonnage and technique in abundance, but Vigevano is a tough nut to crack and a couple of mistakes are enough for the ducals to impact (9 – 9, 6 ‘). Ragagnin has disposed of the excitement of the debut while Benites is very wrong on the pressure of Coltro. Coach Piazza revolutionizes the quintet, wants to keep high intensity and energy and puts on the field captain Rossi, who raises the defensive level so as to trigger the counterattack of Benites or Peroni (11 – 12, 9 ‘). Rossi flies to cover the field, but if Elachem does not raise the intensity Piacenza always punishes, because he has points in everyone’s hands. Benites puts his first triple (19 – 19, 12 ‘). Raise the quintet coach Piazza with D’Alessandro for Rossi. Lollo not only defends, but his one on one attack works (22 – 23, 15 ‘). Piazza extends the defense across the board, but if the ball gets under Cecchetti there are 5 points in a row (31 – 30, 19 ‘). So far Benites has his sights fogged up and Vigevano closes below the first half (33-30, 20 ‘). Piacenza even finds a triple from Cecchetti, while Vigevano makes one out of five attempts (40 – 33, 23 ‘). Piazza protests for yet another foul suffered not whistled and takes the technical. Rossi is the emblem of the ducal defense. In attack, however, the ducals waste too much and struggle to gnaw points, so it is enough that Berra has the space for a triple that the ducal road returns uphill (46 -37, 28 ‘). Too many 13 lost and a disheartening 3/13 from three points and 4/12 to free are an obstacle to the ducal comeback. Ragagnin tries to improve the free throw percentages then Benites interrupts his negative streak (48 – 41, 29 ‘). Benites ‘second triple on the siren gives Vigevano hope (50 – 44, 30’). It starts with two consecutive triples of the ducals Benites and Mercante and Vigevano is there. Piacenza appears on the legs, while D’Alessandro puts only one free (52 – 51, 32 ‘). Two triples, however, by Angelucci and Berra frustrate the work of the ducals (58 – 51, 34 ‘). Vigevano fight but no longer returns. –