The ducals have started training: the same coach (Piazza), the same building (at risk of work) and a great desire to do

VIGEVANO

The new season of Elachem officially started yesterday. The ducals held their first training session at Palabasletta, which will still be the home of the yellow and blue for next season, even if the Pnrr projects are looming over the structure. But at the moment the preparation has started in the historic field.

The team that will face the Serie B championship next season is a mix of new and old players.

reconfirmations

Among the reconfirmed there is of course the captain Pippo Rossi, born in 1993, 193 centimeters tall, will continue to replace the point guard, but if necessary coach Paolo Piazza knows he can also deploy him as a winger or big forward.

The first surprise of the yellow and blue roster is Alberto Benites, in the role of play maker in that San Miniato who competed in Vigevano for the first place in the regular season last season. Benites is 180 centimeters tall, but he has made his speed and vision of the game his extra weapon. He will get along perfectly with another player who has been reconfirmed, that is Michele Peroni, who last season distinguished himself for his baskets and for some performances in which he proved to be the best on the field.

surprises

The other surprise for the ducals is undoubtedly Stefano Laudoni, coming from Cividale, the team with which Vigevano lost in game 5 of the playoff final. Laudoni is one of the players with the most experience in Serie B and also has several years of militancy in Lega2 behind him. Small forward, born in 1989, he is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated players next season. As well as Lorenzo D’Alessandro, who extends the list of players who have found a home in Vigevano from Pavia. In recent times we cannot fail to mention Quaroni and Verri, who found their dimension under the Bramante tower. Born in 1996, almost two meters of player, D’Alessandro is called to Vigevano to supply not only quality, but also quantity, as does Giacomo Broglia, who will in fact be the only senior center winger of this team. Another player who with his eclecticism will go to flesh out the long section is the reconfirmed Jacopo Mercante, who on several occasions last season also distinguished himself as a shooter.

Among the young people Elachem Vigevano has instead signed the long Giovanni Ragagnin, who is leaving from Agrigento and Latvia the 21-year-old Kristofers Strautmanis, brought to Italy in 2017/2018 by Vanoli Cremona. As usual, there will be young people from Vigevano who in these years as aggregates have had the opportunity to make their debut in Serie B, some even in the play-off matches of the Vigevano Basketball. –

andrea ballone