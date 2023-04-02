Home Sports Elche 0-4 Barcelona: La Liga leaders move 15 points clear with comfortable win
Elche 0-4 Barcelona: La Liga leaders move 15 points clear with comfortable win

Robert Lewandowski scored his 16th and 17th league goals of the season for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Barcelona edged closer to a first La Liga title since 2019 with a thumping win at Elche.

The Poland striker opened the scoring with a scuffed finish in the 20th minute and Ansu Fati added the second eight minutes into the second half.

Gavi teed up Lewandowski to score the third and Ferran Torres extended the lead further in the 70th minute.

Barcelona are now 15 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Elche were playing their first match under Sebastian Beccacece – their fourth permanent manager of the season – but after a solid first-half showing lost their way after the break and remain 14 points from safety at the foot of the table.

Lewandowski put Barcelona ahead with their first real chance of the game when Jordi Alba’s free-kick was headed down to him by Ronald Araujo and his miskick looped into the far corner.

The La Liga top scorer should have added a second late in the half but headed over from point-blank range.

The hosts’ best chance came when Jose Angel Carmona was put clean through only to feel his hamstring go as he burst clear and lose his footing.

Three minutes later, Fati was able to run from inside his own half and drill the ball into the bottom corner as the Elche defence backed off.

Lewandowski made it three with another untidy but effective finish on 66 minutes, before Torres completed the scoring with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

Real Madrid have the chance narrow the gap to 12 points again when they host Real Valladolid on Sunday.

See also  "Erren Zhuan" sings well, "one-legged show" is not good

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13badia
  • 14Zapata Palaces
  • 6Rice
  • 21mask
  • 23Clerc Martinez
  • 11Morent OliveSubstituted forFerrandez Pomaresat 65′minutes
  • 40CarmonaSubstituted forGutierrez Parejoat 54′minutes
  • 20Gumbau Garriga
  • 2BlancoSubstituted forFernandez Mercauat 65′minutes
  • 16Chaves of the Tower
  • 10MillaSubstituted forPonceat 76′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Werner
  • 4González
  • 5verdu
  • 7magellan
  • 8Gutierrez Parejo
  • 15hill gutierrez
  • 17Ferrandez Pomares
  • 19Ponce
  • 22Fernandez Mercau
  • 24Lirola
  • 26Donald

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoBooked at 74minsSubstituted forTorreat 78′minutes
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 30GaviBooked at 60minsSubstituted forKessieat 68′minutes
  • 24García
  • 20Roberto
  • 11F Torres
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 87mins
  • 10Ansu FatiSubstituted forGarridoat 84′minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Busquets
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 19Kessie
  • 28Bucket
  • 29Married
  • 32Torre
  • 36hold
  • 38alarcon
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 40Garrido

Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Attendance:
28,142

Live Text

