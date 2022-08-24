You are reading a Premium article.
Are you already a subscriber to Quotidiano Nazionale, Il Resto del Carlino, Il Giorno, La Nazione or Il Telegrafo?
Immediately in your subscription:
All the Premium contents of Quotidiano Nazionale as well as those of Il Giorno, il Resto del Carlino, La Nazione and Il TelegrafoNo advertising on Premium itemsThe Director’s Weekly NewsletterReserved access to exclusive events
See also The National Games Track Cycling Race decides three championships, Henan team dominates the second-Xinhua Net Henan Channel