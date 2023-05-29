elections, challenges in Tuscany and Umbria

14:41 Last minutes for voting The polls are about to close. In the headquarters cities of ballot the counting of preferences starts at 15.00.

14:42 Not just capital cities There are not only the capitals in the ballot but other municipalities with over 15 thousand inhabitants. It’s about Campi Bisenzio, Pietrasanta and Pescia for Tuscany and Umbertide per l’Umbria.

14:43 Turnout Not very high the turnout on Sunday (voting took place from 7 to 23). It is declining somewhat in all municipalities.

15:00 Terni elections Live results of the ballot a Terni between Stefano Bandecchi (civic) and Orlando Masselli (centre-right) can be consulted at this link.

15:03 The polls close Polling stations closed in cities. So let’s start with the counting of votes.

15:10 Declining attendance Prime affluenze definitive. A Pisa 56.34% of those having the right voted (56.43% in the last elections). Sensitive decline a Massa, where 52.94% of those entitled voted against 60.29% in the last elections. Fall in turnout a fish where 44% voted. In the last elections, 52% went to the polls. TO Siena 56.9% of eligible voters voted in this 2023 ballot against 63.8% in the last elections.

15:29 Siena, it’s head to head Head-to-head between centre-right and centre-left in Siena. Nicoletta Fabio (center-right) e Anna Ferretti (centre-left) are divided by very few votes after about 500 ballots scrutinized: Fabio 50.98%, Ferretti 49.02%.

15:34 Siena, centre-right in the lead In Siena the counting goes fast but now Nicoletta Fabio of the centre-right is clearly in the lead: 54.15% against 45.85% of Ferretti’s centre-left.

15:39 Campi Bisenzio, 5 Stars ahead The Five Star candidate is decisively ahead Andrew Tagliaferri a Campi Bisenzio. He challenged Leonardo Fabbri’s Pd. Provisional results: 13 sections out of 39, Tagliaferri 57%, Fabbri 42%.

15:44 Pisa, overtaking and counter-overtaking After the first four sections a Pisa the centre-left of Martinelli is ahead against the centre-right of Conti. Martinelli 51%, Conti 48%. Here Conti for a handful of votes had not won in the first round for the second term. In eight sections scrutinized Conti in turn takes the lead 50.3% to 49.6%.

15:54 Massa, centre-right ahead Forward the center-right with Persians in Massa. Currently Persians has 53% against 46%. Ricci.

16:00 Siena, at the halfway point, the centre-right takes the lead With 27 sections examined out of 50, therefore half counted, Nicoletta Fabio’s centre-right is ahead with 51.1% against 48.8% of Anna Ferretti’s centre-left.

16:02 Terni, Bandecchi mayor The president of Ternana Calcio Stefano Bandecchi (civic list) is the new mayor of Terni. Bandecchi currently obtains 55% of the preferences (100 sections scrutinized out of 129) and can no longer be reached by the centre-right candidate Orlando Masselli.

16:09 Tagliaferri mayor in Campi Bisenzio, the left beats the Democratic Party Andrew Tagliaferri is the new mayor of Campi Bisenzio. It was supported by the Italian Left and the Five Stars. The Democratic party (here the current regional secretary dem Fossi is outgoing mayor) is therefore beaten to the left. Tagliaferri wins almost 57% of the votes when only a few sections are missing.

16:24 Victory procession for the centre-right in the streets of Massa The center-right wins in Massa with Francesco Persians, who was outgoing mayor and who had been disheartened a few weeks before the elections. The mayor and his supporters are in procession through the streets, among choirs and flags. The definitive data: Persians he is mayor with 54.36% of the votes against 45.64% of Romulus Enzo Ricci.

16:30 The center-right wins in Pietrasanta, Giovannetti confirmed Alberto Stefano Giovannetti, outgoing mayor of Pietrasanta, is confirmed as mayor. He won in the runoff against Lorenzo Borzonasca. Read the article here

16:39 The centre-right wins in Siena Nicoletta Fabioof the centre-right, is the new mayor of Siena. She is the city’s first female mayor in Republican history. Fabio beat the centre-left candidate Anna Ferretti. When five sections are missing (45 out of 50) Fabio has about a thousand votes ahead of his opponent.

16:42 Pisa, strong centre-right advantage The centre-right of Michael Contithe outgoing mayor, has a solid advantage over the centre-left of Paolo Martinelli in Pisa. With 74 sections scrutinized out of 86 Conti it is at 52% against 48% of the challenger.

16:58 The center-right wins in Pisa Michael Conti, outgoing mayor, is confirmed mayor of Pisa. Supported by the centre-right, he had not achieved victory in the first round for only a handful of ballots. Beaten Paolo Martinellicentre-left.

17:14 Ceccardi: "Great result, decisive League" "Massa, Pisa and Siena, the three Tuscan capitals in the ballot, are all confirmed in the center-right – says the Tuscan MEP of the League Susanna Ceccardi – The slime in Tuscany they just didn't see it coming. An overwhelming victory, without appeal, even in complex contexts, such as a Massa. The League has been decisive everywhere, and this result has enormous political value. There is no doubt, in fact, that this outcome also has a national reading: citizens express great satisfaction with the government's work with this vote centre-right and its ministers, such as Matteo Salvini. Congratulations then to Francesco Persiani, Michael Conti e Nicoletta Fabio. In addition to Alberto Giovanetti, Mayor reconfirmed in Pietrasanta. When the center-right is united and works together, the results always come".