Home Sports Elections Fisi, Roda clearly wins and is re-elected
Sports

Elections Fisi, Roda clearly wins and is re-elected

by admin
Elections Fisi, Roda clearly wins and is re-elected

Stronger than appeals. Flavio Roda was re-elected to the presidency of Fisi, the Italian Winter Sports Federation, during the Ordinary Elective Federal Assembly held at Hangar Bicocca in Milan.

Born in Lizzano in Belvedere (province of Bologna) on 22 August 1948 and resident in Vidiciatico (also Bologna), registered with the Val Carlina Ski Club, Roda obtained 50144 votes, equal to 57.62%, against Stefano’s 25219 votes. Maldifassi, equal to 28.98%, the 7121 votes of Angelo Dalpez, equal to 8.18% and the 3972 votes of Alessandro Falez, equal to 4.56%, while Giacomo Bisconti withdrew, announcing his support for Roda yesterday morning.

“I thank all those who have trusted me and the many people who have trusted me – said Roda at the end -. We will try not to repeat the mistakes of the past, with the new Federal Council we will immediately get to work to keep good what has worked and improve what has not gone well. They must keep the high-level standard competitive and at the same time strongly support the area where there is greater urgency, starting with some interesting projects that we are carrying out in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism ”.

Now it remains to understand what will happen with the Coni Guarantee College which, after a couple of rejected appeals, has yet to express itself on the thorny question of the maximum of three terms. Roda claims not to have made them complete, his three opponents Maldifassi, Dalpez and Falez instead claim the opposite.

See also  Winter Olympic Games _ Guangming Network

The feeling is that the story is not over, but in the meantime Roda can uncork the sparkling wine.

You may also like

Atalanta-Sassuolo, Dionisi: “We played an excellent match. On...

Tegola Castillo for the Mori Academy is a...

Guo Shiqiang: There needs to be competition among...

Home debut for the newly promoted Finimpianti Rivarolo...

Wang Xiyu re-enters the top 50 ranking in...

The world bronze and the outburst with farewell...

Anshuai:I wanted to create something last year but...

Serie D. Dolomiti, no more jokes, Campodarsego arrives...

Rugby Urc, Benetton collapses in Edinburgh: 53-8. Now...

Italy loses against Brazil The dream of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy