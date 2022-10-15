Stronger than appeals. Flavio Roda was re-elected to the presidency of Fisi, the Italian Winter Sports Federation, during the Ordinary Elective Federal Assembly held at Hangar Bicocca in Milan.

Born in Lizzano in Belvedere (province of Bologna) on 22 August 1948 and resident in Vidiciatico (also Bologna), registered with the Val Carlina Ski Club, Roda obtained 50144 votes, equal to 57.62%, against Stefano’s 25219 votes. Maldifassi, equal to 28.98%, the 7121 votes of Angelo Dalpez, equal to 8.18% and the 3972 votes of Alessandro Falez, equal to 4.56%, while Giacomo Bisconti withdrew, announcing his support for Roda yesterday morning.

“I thank all those who have trusted me and the many people who have trusted me – said Roda at the end -. We will try not to repeat the mistakes of the past, with the new Federal Council we will immediately get to work to keep good what has worked and improve what has not gone well. They must keep the high-level standard competitive and at the same time strongly support the area where there is greater urgency, starting with some interesting projects that we are carrying out in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism ”.

Now it remains to understand what will happen with the Coni Guarantee College which, after a couple of rejected appeals, has yet to express itself on the thorny question of the maximum of three terms. Roda claims not to have made them complete, his three opponents Maldifassi, Dalpez and Falez instead claim the opposite.

The feeling is that the story is not over, but in the meantime Roda can uncork the sparkling wine.