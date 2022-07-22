Rooms with a view of your navel. With the glasses of those who scrutinize social media to understand where voters and political leaders go, Martina Carone – Quorum / YouTrend consultant and professor of media analysis at the University of Padua – the view is clear: “The Palazzo looks at its navel at the dynamics politics and the crisis. Who claims to have defended Draghi, who accuses the adversary of having wanted the crisis, who claims the merit of the vote “. Scaricabarile or identity recall? “Both. Draghi, on the other hand, will be a key word in the election campaign.” What are the voters talking about? “Work, economy, health after two years of pandemic”. Arguments intended to enter the election campaign. Will it be a belly vote? “Topics that at the moment are not protagonists: on social networks, after the fall of the government, we have not seen issues such as Europe, the fate of funding, income”. Draghi will be one of the keywords of the election campaign. What will the others be? “They will be those ready for use, because there won’t be much time to impose more: security for Giorgia Meloni, immigration for Matteo Salvini, responsibility for Matteo Renzi and, in part, for the Democratic Party. I guess eh, Italian politics has us get used to everything “. Who has no themes available, will go in tow? “He takes this risk. The Democratic Party, in particular, but a bit of the whole area that Draghi would have liked to still be premier. Draghi will be a key word, even if I don’t know how much he would like to be pulled by the jacket. He could even stop the their fans “. Dragons without Dragons. “Leaderless Draghists” Let’s go back to the voters. “I read today a Federdistribuzione report which shows that most Italians are worried about their economic situation. They admit that they have to use their savings to make ends meet”. They are not themes …