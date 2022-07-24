Home Sports Elections, the Democrats are progressive again. Letta studies the variable alliance
Sports

Elections, the Democrats are progressive again. Letta studies the variable alliance

by admin
Elections, the Democrats are progressive again. Letta studies the variable alliance

Rome, 24 July 2022 – And therefore, the “Democratic and Progressive Front” was born. Excluding the fact that it evokes bad memories (the 1994 Alliance of Progressives of Occhetto), yesterday the dem secretary, Enrico Letta, described it in an interview with Repubblica. The problem, both on the political and electoral level, is whether it will also be a Republican Front, as Carlo Calenda says, or a “Republican Union”. As the declines a fresh landed in Action, with the Gelmini, the former FI Minister Renato Brunetta. Who, yesterday, fished out “the appeal to the free and strong” of 1919 with which Don Sturzo founded the PPI, according to which it would go beyond the 1994 Progressive models and the 2006 Union as well, and closer to the “Aventino” model which, in 1924, he opposed Mussolini. The enemy to beat, that is, would be “fascism”. At stake, moreover, there are the chances of a draw, if not of victory, in as many uninominal colleges as possible, while on the other hand, in the proportional one, the old adage of everyone for himself and God for all applies. Special elections For now, the only sure thing is the plank of the Democratic Party. It will be called Democrats and Progressives, the symbol will be that of the Pd-Pse, inside will be incorporated Article 1 (secretary Roberto Speranza), the PSI (secretary, Enzo Maraio), and Demos (in practice, it is the Community of Sant’Egidio). The Democratic Party will have to make room for them, giving up seats, both in the colleges and in the proportional one. The second leg is the list that, under the aegis of the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, will bring together Ipf di Luigi Di Maio (“with him the dialogue is open”, says Letta), many mayors of important cities, civil society ( Agora, associations, etc.), parliamentarians from minor parties fleeing their parties, including from Iv. And Renzi – who launched the symbol of an inverted “R” (Riformisti) and him? …

You may also like

Nespoli’s company in Medellin beats Kim and can...

White Noise, Noah Baumbach’s film will open the...

Waterpolo: World League, Settebello stretches Serbia and goes...

Leclerc faster than Verstappen Ferrari on pole at...

Bologna, man bitten by pit bulls: the son...

F1 French Grand Prix: Leclerc leads crash Verstappen

From Zoff to Radu: if the goalkeeper has...

List of final results of China Men’s Open...

Garlasco makes his debut in Parma, then at...

From certainty to bet, Chiera takes the Gesteco:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy