Rome, 24 July 2022 – And therefore, the “Democratic and Progressive Front” was born. Excluding the fact that it evokes bad memories (the 1994 Alliance of Progressives of Occhetto), yesterday the dem secretary, Enrico Letta, described it in an interview with Repubblica. The problem, both on the political and electoral level, is whether it will also be a Republican Front, as Carlo Calenda says, or a “Republican Union”. As the declines a fresh landed in Action, with the Gelmini, the former FI Minister Renato Brunetta. Who, yesterday, fished out “the appeal to the free and strong” of 1919 with which Don Sturzo founded the PPI, according to which it would go beyond the 1994 Progressive models and the 2006 Union as well, and closer to the “Aventino” model which, in 1924, he opposed Mussolini. The enemy to beat, that is, would be “fascism”. At stake, moreover, there are the chances of a draw, if not of victory, in as many uninominal colleges as possible, while on the other hand, in the proportional one, the old adage of everyone for himself and God for all applies. Special elections For now, the only sure thing is the plank of the Democratic Party. It will be called Democrats and Progressives, the symbol will be that of the Pd-Pse, inside will be incorporated Article 1 (secretary Roberto Speranza), the PSI (secretary, Enzo Maraio), and Demos (in practice, it is the Community of Sant’Egidio). The Democratic Party will have to make room for them, giving up seats, both in the colleges and in the proportional one. The second leg is the list that, under the aegis of the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, will bring together Ipf di Luigi Di Maio (“with him the dialogue is open”, says Letta), many mayors of important cities, civil society ( Agora, associations, etc.), parliamentarians from minor parties fleeing their parties, including from Iv. And Renzi – who launched the symbol of an inverted “R” (Riformisti) and him? …