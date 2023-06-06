Electric bicycle consumption | Cost of refills

Even in these times of dear energy i electric bicycle consumption they are negligible from an economic point of view: in fact, recharging the battery of an electric bicycle is not a cost to take into account when evaluating the purchase of a pedal assisted bicycle. Even given the current and growing cost of domestic electricity, recharging the battery of an electric bicycle costs a few tens of euro cents each time, so much so that, assuming one complete recharge per day, the annual cost for use of an electric bicycle can be estimated at around 110 euros. To this there is obviously to add the purchase cost of the pedal assisted bicycle and any ordinary maintenance costs.

How much does an electric bicycle cost

The electric bicycle market is now mature, after a few years of very rapid growth, and now you can find electric bikes of all kinds – from city to MTB, from racing to trekking – with price ranges from entry level to super luxury. Let’s say very indicatively that for one entry level electric bike we start from at least 500 euros and reach 1,000: essential bikes, very cheap quality materials and components, little attention to weight and finishes but nevertheless reliable electric bikes; from 1,000 to 2,000 euros we are in the medium-low range of the electric bicycle market, especially if we start talking about MTB (here our guide to buying an e-MTB); from 2,000 to 5,000 euro is the correct price for a well-made electric bike, with interesting and advanced technologies and travel capacity, given by that of the battery, even greater than 150 km; over 5,000 euros you enter the world of design, advanced technology, performance and, often, even greater fragility.

Cost of electric bicycle maintenance

Il electric bicycle maintenance cost it is not so different from that of a traditional bicycle, or muscle as they say today. That is, the electric motor and battery do not require particular periodic maintenance and do not affect the running cost of a bicycle; if anything, this concerns the few interventions to be done, quite regularly, on a bicycle, such as checking, cleaning and greasing the chain and the brake system, and the replacement of some parts, such as tires or others that wear out over time.

In fact, the battery and motor are normally sealed and, barring unpredictable breakages, they do not require constant and regular maintenance. The case of the is different battery during periods of non-use: if, for example, it is foreseen that you will not go out on a bicycle during the colder months, it is advisable to keep it at a temperature between 5°C and 10°C (for example in the cellar) and with about 50% charge, in order to preserve its autonomy.

Electric bicycle consumption

Finally, as far as electric bicycle consumption is concerned, let’s take the case of one 500Wh battery (i.e. the amount of watts it can supply continuously for 1 hour) which currently accounts for the vast majority of electric bikes. To know how much does it cost to recharge a 500 Wh battery we need to start from the cost of energy: in Italy at the moment 1Kwh (i.e. how many watts can be used in 1 hour) is around 0.25 euros in the protected market, so to recharge a 500 Wh battery it will take half as much, that is 12.5 euro cents.

How much does an electric bicycle cost per km

to establish How much does an electric bicycle cost per kmin terms of electricity consumption and consequent cost, is very difficult: in fact, it depends on the route, whether flat or with gradients, on the driving style, or on the pedaling that is impressed and on the level of assistance required, whether low or very high, by the biker’s weight, the amount of objects they carry with them and numerous other imponderable and personal factors (here our guide on how to use an e-bike).

However, on average and broadly, for an electric bicycle you can estimate a cost per km between 0.02 and 0.05 euro cents.

Features to consider when buying an electric bicycle

There are also other features to consider when buying a bicycle:

Credits photo: CC Pixabay

Advertising