Nio is one of the fastest growing Chinese auto companies. After a difficult period, this company now seems to have recovered thanks to a solid product portfolio and, above all, through its rapid battery exchange system. The Chinese company plans to build 1,000 rapid battery swap stations outside of China by 2025, most of them in Europe.

battery swap to conquer europe

Rapid battery exchange stations will be installed in Germany and other European countries. “We have a clear advantage over our competitors in terms of products and services. It is true that in three years there will be more models of electric vehicles to be launched in Europe, but we are also making more progress,” said Qin Lihong on Tuesday. the co-founder of the company, in a telephone interview. To conquer Europe, Nio wants to use the battery exchange system associated with a form of leasing. How does it work in practice? As we know, electric cars are generally priced higher than thermal cars due to the cost of the battery, which is the most expensive component. Nio, in order to amortize this cost for the buyer, plans to separate it from the car. In this way the buyer can buy the car at a lower price. For example, in Norway, Nio sells the ES8 SUV without a battery for an equivalent price of just over $ 52,000. Buyers can pay $ 8,700 to purchase a 75kWh battery, or, alternatively, pay a $ 135 monthly subscription by taking advantage of the quick swap stations. Most Norwegian customers eventually opted to pay a $ 135 monthly subscription.