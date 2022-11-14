The tender for the assignment of contributions offered by the municipality of Milan for the purchase of new non-polluting vehicles reopened from October 27: it will serve to form a waiting list to distribute any remaining funds due to the inadmissibility of some applications submitted

Alessandro Follis

The tender for the contributions provided by the Municipality of Milan for the purchase of new non-polluting vehicles had a budget of 3 million euros for individuals and 2 million for businesses. The first was issued on 1 September 2022 and was temporarily closed on 26 September due to the exhaustion of the funds provided. However, from 27 October the possibility of applying to compile a waiting list was reopened, aimed at reallocating any funds remaining after the exhaustion of the applications received in the first phase. In fact, according to estimates by the municipality of Milan, about 15% of the applications received are in fact non-compliant. On 13 October, the call for tenders for companies was opened.

Incentives from the municipality: how they work — Only adults residing in Milan can participate in the call for individuals. To be in good standing they must not have disputes with the administration or have benefited from similar contributions in the previous three years. The vehicle purchased must necessarily have an electric, hybrid or petrol power supply and its price, including accessories but excluding VAT and IPT, cannot exceed 45,000 euros. Precisely these points, together with the simultaneous scrapping of the vehicle that is being replaced, which must be petrol up to Euro 4 and diesel up to Euro 5, are the ones to be carefully checked to verify the compliance of the applications presented. In addition, the incentives also apply to the purchase of a moped or motorcycle and can cover up to 60% of the cost, up to a maximum of 3,000 euros. See also National Children's Go Open in Suzhou

Benefits by income brackets — The bonuses disbursed by the municipality are also subject to a surcharge for the lower income brackets: the amount increases in brackets under the Isee 20,000 euros and as emissions decrease and can reach up to 12,480 euros for an electric car. In addition, these contributions can be combined with government incentives for the purchase of electric cars and motorcycles. The municipality of Milan has confirmed that no refinancing of the bonus will take place before the end of the year and has not yet established the numbers for 2023, but has hinted that the incentive could be reconfirmed.