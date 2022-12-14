With the actress Elena Arvigo discovering (or rediscovering) Annie Ernaux, the French writer Nobel Prize for Literature 2022. Annie Ernaux has become a cult for anyone who loves writing. With the success of the film “Anne’s choice – L’Événement”, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2020, the book “The event” from which it is taken has made a comeback. Released in France in 2010, it recounts the experience of a girl who desperately seeks an abortion in a world that does not recognize her this right, bringing to light a collective wound. It’s “The frozen woman” rewinds the memories of the sentimental and sexual education of a woman from the French province of the forties. Neither “The boy” he composes a perfect miniature describing the impetus and the scandal of a passion (she is 50 years old, he is thirty years younger) and letting the unquestionable pleasure of writing life pass through him; then “Years”, a flow of memories of the author who traces her life from the 1940s to the present day. And while she talks about herself, she also talks about the twentieth century and the story of a generation.

Elena Arvigo (48 years old), for the first timebrings to the stage the recital dedicated to the texts of the French writer in a double appointment: Wednesday 14 December (5.30 pm) and Thursday 15 December (8.30 pm) at the BiblioteCaNova Isolotto in Florence, as part of the events of the Women's Theater for the Florentine Autumn promoted by the Municipality of Florence.

Elena, how did this recital come about?

“Ernaux has always intrigued me and before this show I read all her works which are very close to what is now called ‘series’. What struck me most about the writer is her going beyond her, the desire to better understand what she has experienced. She searches her memories to re-tell the story but without nostalgia. If for Annie Ernaux ‘writing is giving shape to one’s desire’, for me ‘acting is giving shape to one’s desire’”.

Are Ernaux’s writings often autobiographical?

“Yes, but they are told as stories. ‘The event’, for example, deals with a strong theme such as abortion, an experience that she defines as an ‘unforgettable event’. Although she tells something that she has experienced firsthand, she tries to limit herself to memories without giving judgments or melancholic aftermath. Proof of this is that the specific chapter on abortion begins with the law on the subject. And this way of telling about her is found in all the novels ”.

Even in “The Boy”?

“Absolutely yes. She records her experience of hers, namely her relationship with a man thirty years her junior when she was fifty, but without being pathetic and without omitting the judgments of the outside world‘.

How difficult is it to interpret Ernaux’s texts?

“I wouldn’t say difficult. There are texts that I can experience better by staging them, in the moment of interpretation they become flesh and it’s a bit the same that happens to Ernoux who gives new life to a story through writing. Things don’t end by living them but you have to rework them to relive them. Artistic activity helps to give meaning, to illuminate what we have experienced”.

What do you have in common with Ernaux?

“The very feminine courage to go to the bottom of things, to look at one’s life without shame it takes courage and a certain ferocity towards oneself. And I have this ferocity because I always try to get out of my comfort zone. The conditions of this work today are increasingly difficult: we are goods, even the shows are goods. Then you have to find self-obstacles to overcome in order to move forward, to grow humanly and artistically. And in this sense Ernaux is an obstacle for me because she is so ferocious in her simplicity: by writing the story of her life she manages to return it to the reader in an extraordinary way ”.

Are there any differences between the art of writing and that of acting?

“If Ernaux tells about her life, by entering the stories of others, in this case that of the writer, I manage to forget about myself. And paradoxically I can understand myself better. I think that’s the beauty of being an actor.”