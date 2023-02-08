Serious mourning in the world of skiing. She died at the age of 37 the blue Elena Fanchini. The athlete had been ill with cancer for some time and died at her home in Solato, in the province of Brescia. In his career the former downhill skier had collected a world silver in downhill in Bormio 2005 and two victories in as many races World Cup.

The athlete, in 2017, had managed to recover from cancer, but last summer the worst news came: the disease was back. Elena was the eldest of the three Fanchini sisters: in fact, they are also in the family Nadia e Sabrinaalso established in alpine skiing.

The battle of Fanchini had also received the support of other athletes on the Italian ski scene. As Sofia Goggia who had dedicated his victory in Cortina downhill to her. “Eli is for you” was the message from Bergamo. And Elena Fanchini replied: “That red bib gave me a smile”.