Eleven trophies in the Armani era, five league titles, the first “back-to-back” in almost 40 years

The 2023 Scudetto is the thirtieth in Olimpia’s history and reinforces the leadership of a club which, having not yet turned 90 (it will happen in 2026), can boast of having practically won an average of one title every three championships played. In European basketball, the club with the most titles is CSKA Moscow with 61 including 24 Soviet, 27 Russian and 10 VTB League titles. Maccabi Tel Aviv just have their 56th title. Real Madrid are in third place with 36. In Italy, water polo’s Pro Recco has won 35 league titles, the most in any sport.

The title is the 51st in Olimpia’s history, the 13th trophy of the Armani era, the fifth scudetto won under the club’s current ownership. It adds up to the four Italian Cups and four Super Cups, as well as the EuroLeague Final Four reached in 2021. As a result of this result, Olimpia will start the next season playing the Super Cup at the end of September. Opponent in the semifinals, again Virtus Bologna, as finalists of the Italian Cup (Brescia-Tortona will be the second semifinal).

The “back to back” is the first for Olimpia since 1987 when they actually won their third consecutive championship. Before the 1985-1987 hat-trick, however, the previous “back-to-back” dated back to the 1965-1967 hat-trick. Ettore Messina is the first coach to win two league titles with Olimpia, consecutive or not, after Giannino Valli and Dan Peterson. This is the third championship with Olimpia for Nicolò Melli. Gigi Datome is the first Italian since Alessandro Gentile in 2014 to win the title of MVP of the final. Mario Fioretti won his fifth Scudetto as assistant coach; Giustino Danesi the eighth as an athletic trainer, the fifth in Milan.