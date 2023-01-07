The showgirl enjoys her holidays in Dubai and shows her new boyfriend in an Instagram story

Riccardo Cristilli – Dubai

Elisabetta Gregoraci is enjoying her holidays in Dubai in sweet company. For the first time, the discovery of the new companion of Flavio Briatore’s ex was not due to the skillful work of a paparazzi but to an Instagram story of the showgirl herself.

Own Elisabetta, relaxed and entertained while on holiday in Dubai, sitting on a cot, creates one of the many stories to document her serene period. And between one laugh and another she first peeps out a hand and immediately after also a face, shown very quickly. A way to try to keep the relationship private but at the same time to let the world know that Elisabetta Gregoraci is happy and in love.

For Elisabetta Gregoraci boyfriend entrepreneur and ex of two colleagues — The man who can be seen in the Instagram video is Julius Fratinientrepreneur, who has already had famous partners having been with Roberta Morise and Raffaella Fico. After the Christmas holidays in Kenya with her ex-husband and their son Nathan Falco, a romantic stay in the heat of Dubai together with her new love, Giulio Fratini who appears reluctant to show himself in the stories of her new partner. For the first time it was Elisabetta who formalized her new relationship after her marriage to Flavio Briatore.

Giulio Fratini is 30 years old, born in 1992, is an entrepreneur also known in the world of gossip news for his VIP acquaintances. After graduating from the Milan Polytechnic and a Masters from Kings College London, he is CEO of Belvedere Angelico, a holding company specializing in real estate, hotel and renewable energy affairs. But Giulio Fratini is part of an important family. The grandfather is the founder of the brand Rifle Jeans while the father is also an entrepreneur and owns a collection of precious watches. Fratini and Gregoraci would have met last summer and took a couple's holiday in Puglia which they tried, unsuccessfully, to keep secret.