Elkann now decides on Allegri

“I’m going to the sea”. The words of Massimiliano Allegri after the victorious challenge in Udine and the mocking conquest of access to the 2023-24 Conference League they do not turn off the disappointment of a tormented season with points lost for the penalty and no trophies. The coach has a golden contract until 2025, but ended up on trial for the second championship without a win. “This season leaves me angry and wanting to restart: when you don’t win you’re angry, we have to keep it inside and put it on the field next year,” said Allegri. And then he reiterated the concept: “There is no negotiation at stake and I still have two years on my contract“.

The clash with Bald

The black and white rose, which had been hypothesized as a instant team to win right away, he let down. Angel DiMaria and Paul Pogba, arrived on a free transfer, they should have raised the technical and experience rate of the team. The Argentine ended up “using Juve” as a running-in for the World Cup (later won in Qatar). The French “Octopus” practically never played due to constant injuries. Also Leandro Paredes he returned to PSG without leaving any regrets (“It was a very difficult year” the parting words). “The company has to program and there is a manager who is BaldI’m available as I always have” added the coach. In a nutshell Allegri says that for the transfer market it was necessary to contact the Chief Football Officer Francesco Calvo, the manager of the technical area.

Now Elkann decides

Looking forward to dissolving the node of the sporting directorwith the maneuvers continuing between Giovanni Manna from Next Gen and Cristiano Giuntoli from Naples, it remains to be seen if Juve will continue with Allegri. A compelling doubt John Elkann, the number one of Exor, to intervene. In front of the protests of part of the black and white supporters (enclosed in the hashtag #Allegriout) Elkann reaffirmed his trust in the coach. “Allegri feels responsible for our history,” he said before the last two matches. But the defeat against Milan followed, then the useless victory against Udinese and the lack of access to the Europa League.