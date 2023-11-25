Elly De La Cruz after consolidation with Cincinnati

Dominican player Elly Dela Cruz makes impressive MLB debut with Cincinnati Reds

Dominican baseball player Elly Dela Cruz has made a remarkable debut in the Major League Baseball (MLB) in the 2023 season with the Cincinnati Reds. Known as “La Cocoa”, Dela Cruz had been making waves in the Minor Leagues and finally earned his long-awaited promotion to the first level on June 6.

Dela Cruz’s skills were immediately admired by the public as he participated in 98 games in the regular season, achieving an offensive average of .235. He hit 13 home runs, drove in 44 runs, and stole an impressive 35 bases with an OPS of .710. He even achieved the rare feat of hitting for the cycle on June 26 against the Atlanta Braves and stealing second, third, and home plate in the same inning on July 8.

One of Dela Cruz’s standout statistics was being the fastest player in the League, with an average sprint of 30.4 feet per second. He also set a record for the fastest assist in the field, clocking in at 97.9 miles per hour.

Looking ahead to the 2024 season, the Baseball Reference site has projected impressive statistics for Dela Cruz. It is anticipated that he will have 373 official shifts at bat, accumulate 94 hits including 17 doubles, 5 triples, and 14 home runs, and drive in 48 teammates. Additionally, his speed is predicted to result in 28 stolen bases.

With these lofty projections, expectations are high for Dela Cruz to continue his impressive performance in the MLB. Can he live up to the anticipated statistics predicted by Baseball Reference? The 2024 season will tell.