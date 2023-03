Elmar Sprink is considered the fittest heart transplant recipient in the world. The 51-year-old German says sport has become an addiction for him but gives him security.

A body marked by scars – Elmar Sprink was on the heart-lung machine for months. David Newton

On the evening of October 11, 2014, Elmar Sprink heard the words he had longed for: “Congratulations, you are an Ironman!” That’s what the speaker called in the finish area in Hawaii. Sprink completed the Ironman World Championship in 12:30:11 hours. Rank 1468.