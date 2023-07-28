Elmas: ‘We are Italian champions, we can repeat ourselves. Garcia great coach’

The words to Sky of the Macedonian player who takes stock of this first part of the Azzurri’s retreat. Clear ideas: “We are Italian champions and we can repeat ourselves”. And there’s no doubt about Garcia: “He’s already shown that he’s a great coach”

NAPLES, 4 MORE FRIENDLY PAY PER VIEW ON SKY

The pre-season training camp continues Napoli which, after a first part a Dimaromoved to Castel di Sangro. It was he who spoke Elif Diamondwhich a Sky he recounted the first weeks of work. On the horizon the friendly against the Turks of theHataysporteam affected by earthquake of last February which cost the life of ad Male and to the club director: “A good match for our preparation. I know them because of the earthquake, they also lost a player. It will be nice to play with them“.

“We are Italian champions and we can repeat ourselves”

A constantly evolving market that of Napoli. From the renewal of Osimhen upon Kim’s departure: “Only Kim is gone, while everyone else stayed here. We know we are champions of Italy and we will know how to play, in the league but also in a friendly. Now the responsibility is great, because we must also try to do our best in this year. I think we can repeat ourselves“.

deepening

Fabio Cannavaro bought the Paradiso field

“Garcia is a great coach. Position on the pitch? Let’s see”

A new branded course Rudy Garcia now for Napoli: “He is a good coach as he has already demonstrated Romain France winning league titles and playing a semifinal with the Lyon. He will be an example for all of us. It’s helping me grow. Good luck”. And on the position on the field: “I haven’t talked to him yet. Let’s see, Garcia decides because everyone I’ve had has always sided with me everywhere. Let’s see where he will line me up“.

Transfer market

Kyriakopoulos at Monza: official signings in A

Reinforcement in defense for Monza: from Sassuolo here is Kyriakopoulos. Lecce has made official the return of Wladimiro Falcone: he arrives on a permanent basis from Sampdoria. Milan, another blow: official Chukwueze. Genoa, here is Retegui: there is the announcement. Cagliari has its striker: Shomurodov arrives from Rome. Caprile is the new Empoli goalkeeper: made with Napoli. Here are all the official signings so far in Serie A CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

GIORGOS KYRIAKOPOULOS

Monza have formalized the arrival from Sassuolo of the player born in 1996: he transfers with the formula of the loan with the obligation to buy upon the occurrence of certain conditions

WLADIMIRO FALCONE to LECCE (from Sampdoria)

The goalkeeper born in 1995 returns to Lecce on a permanent deal after last season’s loan. The footballer has signed a contract until 30 June 2028 with the Giallorossi club.

SAMUEL CHUKWUEZE to AC MILAN (from Villarreal)

The Rossoneri have formalized the arrival of Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal. Contract until 2028 for the Nigerian: permanent deal with the Spaniards

TAG:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

