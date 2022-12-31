In January 2021, she became the second person in history to amass a fortune of more than $200 billion, just months after Jeff Bezos. Now Elon Musk is the first person in history to lose $200 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

the collapse of the shares

Until November 4, the 51-year-old owner of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter was the richest man in the world, with assets of 340 billion dollars, but was then surpassed by the French tycoon Bernand Arnault. Now his wealth has dropped to $137 billion after Tesla’s stock plummeted in recent weeks, including minus 11% last Tuesday (minus 65% in 2022). The house of electric cars, which in October 2021 had exceeded 1,000 billion in capitalization for the first time, is feeling the effects of increased competition. Musk himself has sold many shares of Tesla, also to deal with the purchase of Twitter.