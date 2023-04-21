Home » Elon Musk pays for LeBron James’ blue check
Sports

Elon Musk pays for LeBron James’ blue check

by admin
Elon Musk pays for LeBron James’ blue check

Hours of turmoil on Twitter, in recent days, for the removal of the blue check from verified accounts because they represent brands, institutions or celebrities in their work sector. The brand of “verification” of the profile, in fact, has become paid with the advent of Elon Musk, a decision that has led several illustrious personalities to choose not to want to pay to obtain this service: among these also LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, which at the end of March had declared its unwillingness to pay for “Twitter Blue”.

Yesterday, however, James kept the verification stamp on Twitter, unlike other accounts (such as, for example, that of other stars such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant). Not for an about-face, though: Twitter CEO Elon Musk personally pays for the Lakers star’s Twitter Blue.

See also  Riva is moved by the presentation of his film - Video Gazzetta.it

You may also like

Sweating is beautiful – SportOutdoor24

NDR-Sport: Simakala shoots VfL Osnabrück to victory at...

Soccer Bundesliga: Hertha BSC – Werder Bremen in...

Verona-Bologna, Zaffaroni: ‘The boys believe it, there’s euphoria...

Hamburger SV wins city derby in Bundesliga 2...

against Juventus in the Italian Cup there will...

Women’s Bundesliga: Hoffenheim wins late in Leverkusen

Champions League, Filippo Inzaghi: ‘Milan support in the...

Watch a high-level swimming competition during the May...

Counterweight to the ECA: Smaller clubs in Europe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy