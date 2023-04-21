Elon Musk pays for LeBron James’ blue check

Hours of turmoil on Twitter, in recent days, for the removal of the blue check from verified accounts because they represent brands, institutions or celebrities in their work sector. The brand of “verification” of the profile, in fact, has become paid with the advent of Elon Musk, a decision that has led several illustrious personalities to choose not to want to pay to obtain this service: among these also LeBron James, star of the Los Angeles Lakers, which at the end of March had declared its unwillingness to pay for “Twitter Blue”.

Yesterday, however, James kept the verification stamp on Twitter, unlike other accounts (such as, for example, that of other stars such as Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant). Not for an about-face, though: Twitter CEO Elon Musk personally pays for the Lakers star’s Twitter Blue.